Leslie Fhima Reveals the Surprise Age of Men Trying to Date Her

“Golden Bachelor” finalist Leslie Fhima isn’t lacking for male attention since Gerry Turner rejected her in the final episode of the hit show.

In an interview with KARE 11, in her hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Fhima, 64, revealed that prospective suitors have been flooding her DMs, and they aren’t all her age range.

Fhima, a fitness instructor and grandmother, also confirmed that she really did fall in love with Turner and that has left her not quite ready to date despite all of the attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima Revealed That Men in Their 40s Are Eager to Date Her Since She Starred on the Show

During the interview with KARE 11, Fhima indicated that some of the men trying to date her are under age 40, but she also said that is too young for her because it’s close to one of her son’s ages.

“There has been plenty in there under 40, but you know, I have a 37-year-old son, so I don’t go there,” Fhima said to the television station. “I just am not in the place right now that I really want to date. Maybe when I get there, I might reach out to a few of them.”

Fhima also said during the interview that she’s not going to date immediately. “I kinda want to just give it some time,” Fhima said adding, “and January and February and March are not the best times in Minneapolis to be meeting people.”

Leslie Fhima Confirmed That She Really Did Love Gerry Turner

Fhima told KARE11 that the emotions she expressed on the show were real. “Gerry was great and everyone was like, ‘Did you really fall in love?’ And I did; I actually fell for him,” she said.

Fhima has been giving a whirlwind of interviews since her tear-stained exit from the show. She revealed her tips for aging well in an interview with her hometown newspaper, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

She opened up on a podcast about her two divorces and why those marriages ended. She also said on a podcast that Turner hurt her, and she doesn’t respect how he handled everything on the show.

“I don’t respect what he did. It started with Faith and then me a little more because I went to Costa Rica and did all that. I feel like he used ‘I love you’ too much,” Fhima told the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasters.

She added: “He hurt me.” Fhima continued, “I would never want to hurt anyone the way I was hurt or blindsided. My heart is precious to me, and I’m just not going to give it to anybody. When you say ‘I love you’ to somebody, it means something. I just don’t throw that word around.”

If she were Turner, Fhima told the podcasters, she would not have told multiple people that she loved them. “I haven’t said it in a really long time to someone. It meant something to me to say it to Gerry. I know it would be hard. I’m sure it’s hard when you do love two different people or three different people, but I just wouldn’t say. I’d show my affection in different ways,” she said.