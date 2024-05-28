Gerry Turner Returns to Reality TV

Gerry Turner apparently is not quite done with reality television, yet. “The Golden Bachelor” star is returning to television screens on another show, but this won’t be an ongoing thing or another journey to look for love.

Gerry Turner Appears on an Upcoming Episode of ‘The Kardashians’

On May 23, Life & Style shared the details. A new season of “The Kardashians” recently started on Hulu, and during the May 23 episode, there was a lot of talk about “The Golden Bachelor.”

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian talked about the premiere of “The Golden Bachelor.” When Kris expressed her excitement that her two daughters were “finally on my ‘Bachelor’ bandwagon,” Kendall noted she’s been a fan of the franchise since she was little.

In the preview for the May 30 episode, Turner popped up briefly. Viewers will see him surprise Kendall and Kris at home and give them both hugs. Kris will gush, “Kendall is a huge ‘Golden Bachelor’ fan.”

As Cinema Blend noted, Kris and her daughters were in Paris, France for Fashion Week, in September 2023. That is when the footage for the season 5 premiere episode was filmed. Turner’s debut of “The Golden Bachelor” aired on ABC on September 28.

When Turner’s appearance for “The Kardashians” was seemingly filmed, “The Golden Bachelor” fans were hyped and excited for his season. Unfortunately, since then, Turner proposed to Theresa Nist, married her in a live televised event, and announced they were divorcing.

While Turner pops up in the upcoming episode of “The Kardashians,” it’s just one appearance. He isn’t appearing in additional episodes, nor is he taking on any other reality television appearances, as far as anyone knows.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Enjoyed the Kardashian Family Experience

Fans are just getting the opportunity to see Turner on “The Kardashians” now, despite the meeting happening months ago. However, the two worlds colliding was teased on Instagram shortly after it happened.

On October 26, 2023, a post on “The Kardashians” Instagram page showed Kris and Turner together. They tagged “The Golden Bachelor” Instagram page and quipped, “the duo we never knew we needed.”

In addition, in November 2023, Turner chatted with People about meeting Kris. “I got to spend an evening with her and I asked her if she would do a shout-out to women on the show,” Turner told the outlet.

When he walked the red carpet for the CMA Awards, Turner told ET Online Kris invited “The Golden Bachelor” over to her home. He watched an episode of his season with Kris and Kendall, and in exchange, Kris agreed to do the shout-out to contestant Susan Noles later in the season.

During the “Women Tell All” episode of “The Golden Bachelor,” a pre-recorded video of Kris aired. She mentioned she loved the show and gave a special shout-out to Noles. Throughout the season, many “Golden Bachelor” fans commented on how similar Kris and Noles looked.

Turner revealed Kendall’s love interest at the time, Bad Bunny, was at the house too. “Yeah, that was pretty cool,” he admitted.