Theresa Nist Saw Gerry Turner’s ‘Red Flags,’ but They Came ‘Too Late’

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner seemed to fall head-over-heels in love with Theresa Nist during the debut season of the franchise spinoff. The two got engaged during the finale that aired in November 2023, and they wed in a televised event in January.

Sadly, Turner and Nist also have announced they are getting divorced. After the split announcement, insiders revealed Nist saw red flags with Turner. Unfortunately, she pushed them aside and forged forward with the wedding anyway.

Here’s what you need to know:

An Insider Says Gerry Turner Lied to Theresa Nist About His Past

On April 16, Life & Style shared insight from a source close to Nist. The insider revealed Nist “saw” multiple “red flags” from Turner before the couple’s wedding day.

“He lied about not being in a relationship after his first wife passed, which he only admitted to when the woman came forward,” the insider shared.

The Hollywood Reporter dropped the bombshell about Turner’s dating past on November 29, 2023, just before “The Golden Bachelor” finale aired. Among the many allegations that emerged with the THR piece, unsavory details about a previous romantic relationship he had generated fan backlash.

The outlet reported that the nearly three-year romance began almost immediately after Turner’s wife Toni died. The two even lived together for nearly two years, but the woman involved revealed unflattering details about her time with Turner.

Turner sidestepped questions about his dating life after Toni’s death, and Nist indicated he had been open and honest with her about it all before their wedding day. The Life & Style source indicated that was not exactly the case.

Nist Fell Hard for Turner

The source added that once Nist saw Turner’s red flags, it was “too late” because she “was already head over heels in love” with “The Golden Bachelor” star.

“Theresa is definitely better off without him,” the insider suggested. They added, “It was a huge waste of time and it broke her heart, but she’ll get over it.”

April Kirkwood, another contestant on Turner’s “The Golden Bachelor,” has been quite outspoken about the couple’s split. In a comment on Life & Style’s Instagram post regarding the red flags, Kirkwood commented, “She’s a smart woman. She has it together!”

Kirkwood also said earlier she tried to warn Nist about Turner and subsequently apologized for how she chose to share that.

“She had the look of fear as she was getting ready to walk down the aisle on her wedding day to him. I kind of got the feeling that she was just going through the wedding because it was too late not to,” suggested another Instagram user.

“He isn’t able to love fully. He seemed very detached, hence the lies and image to uphold,” declared another commenter.

“I knew he was going to be a handful,” added another “Golden Bachelor” fan.

“Oh warning signs were all over the place. She was in love not him,” read another fan’s comment.

Nist has started to post to Instagram again a little bit. In Nist’s first post after the divorce announcement, she thanked “The Golden Bachelor” fans for their support. In another post, she opened up about the joy she gets from gardening.

Turner has not yet returned to social media after the “Golden Bachelor” divorce announcement.