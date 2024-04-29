Gerry Turner Wanted to Be ‘Rich & Famous,’ not Find True Love: Report

“The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner initially charmed viewers and the golden bachelorettes cast for his season. He seemed to find love with Theresa Nist, and the two wed in a live televised event just weeks after their engagement aired on ABC.

Sadly, Turner and Nist revealed on April 12 during an interview on “Good Morning America” that they are already getting a divorce. New sources suggest that Turner’s intentions were never really about finding love. Rather, he supposedly had his sights set on finding fame.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Wanted to Be a ‘Hollywood Player,’ an Insider Claims

On April 25, Life & Style shared the scoop from sources close to “The Golden Bachelor” stars.

“His real goal was to set himself up as a Hollywood player and be rich and famous,” an insider told the media outlet.

When Bachelor Nation first met Turner, he talked about his hopes of finding true love again. His first wife, Toni, died in 2017 after a brief illness.

Turner’s two daughters, Angie and Jenny, encouraged him to go for it with “The Golden Bachelor.” They were by his side throughout the process and were front-and-center as he exchanged wedding vows with Nist.

The Life & Style source alleged, “He never had any interest in finding a bride or in the feelings of the women he courted on the show.”

One of the ladies on Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor” echoed the idea that he didn’t care as much for the feelings of the women as viewers might have thought.

April Kirkwood shared her take on Turner on former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast. During the November 2, 2023 episode of “The Viall Files,” Kirkwood acknowledged Turner was charming.

However, Kirkwood felt Turner often looked past her as he talked with her, and “That hurt my heart.” She shared he did that “constantly.”

After “The Golden Bachelor” divorce announcement, Kirkwood revealed in a comment on Nist’s Instagram page that she’d tried to warn the bride about her groom.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Allegedly Loves Being a ‘Villain’

According to a source for Life & Style, “Theresa was warned not to marry Gerry because of his history of lies and fraud.”

Unfortunately, the insider indicated, “She really loved him, but she’s been played for a fool… Her head has to be spinning from all his deceit!”

Even more unsettling is the source claimed Turner “learned from the whole ‘Vanderpump Rules’ scandal” and is thrilled to be a “villain” now.

After the Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix drama from “Vanderpump Rules,” the insider says, Turner decided to follow a similar path.

The media outlet’s source said, “That’s when he set out to ride the same gravy train, and his reps are already pitching him as TV’s newest bad boy!”

Some Bachelor Nation fans seem to sense the same issues with Turner.

“It was obvious he was not in it to really find love,” one person commented on Life & Style’s Instagram post.

“Hopefully we won’t be seeing any more of him,” another “Golden Bachelor” fan wrote.

“He wanted to get paid!!! He thinks everything is about him HES SO VAIN,” someone else suggested.

Since the GMA divorce announcement, Nist has returned to social media. Turner, however, has not.