WATCH: Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Colton Underwood sat down with Robin Roberts to “reveal his truth.” In the pre-taped interview on Wednesday’s Good Morning America, the former Bachelor explained this past year has served as a catalyst for admitting what he has long known about himself.

“Obviously, like this year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are or what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives,” Underwood said in the pre-taped interview. “And for me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time.”

“And I’m gay,” he continued. “And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it.”

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Underwood’s announcement marks the first time a Bachelor Nation lead has come out. The former football player was first introduced on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette before starring in season 23 of The Bachelor.

He left the franchise dating Cassie Randolph. However, shortly after their split last year, she filed a restraining order against Underwood for harassment and even placing a tracker on her car. The former couple later reached an agreement and she dismissed the filing.

“I got into a place for me in my personal life that was dark and bad and I can list a bunch of different things but they’d all be excused,” the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant explained. “But overall the reason why now is because I got to a place where I didn’t think I was ever going to share this. I would’ve rather died than say ‘I’m gay.’”

While pondering if he regretted being the Bachelor, he admitted “I could’ve handled it better.”

“I just wished I wouldn’t have dragged people into my own mess of figuring out who I was,” Underwood explained. He added, “I can sit here and say I’m sorry to all of those women. I can also say Thank you, because without them and without the Bachelor franchise I don’t know if this would have ever come out.”

Underwood Admits to Thoughts of Self-Harm

When Roberts asked Underwood if he ever contemplated self-harm, he admitted to suicidal thoughts.

“There was a moment in LA when I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t have the intentions of waking up and I did,” he tearfully said. “And I think for me that was a wake-up call of like ‘This is your life. Take back control.’”

He added, “I’m driving my car close to a cliff, like, ‘Oh if this goes off the cliff it’s not that big of a deal.’ I don’t feel that anymore.”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Star Opens up About Father’s Cancer Diagnosis