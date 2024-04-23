‘Bachelorette’ Star Confirms End of Controversial Romance

One member of a controversial couple from “The Bachelor” franchise has confirmed he is now single. Fans had been speculating for quite some time that Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller had ended their romance. Throughout the time the rumors swirled, however, neither Fuller nor Grippo confirmed or denied anything regarding the state of their relationship.

Recently, one media outlet reported the pair was over according to insiders. Now, Grippo has confirmed the breakup news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Greg Grippo & Victoria Fuller’s Relationship Is Over

On April 17, Page Six reported that Fuller and Grippo had ended their relationship. An insider told the outlet that the Bachelor Nation couple had actually quietly broken up “months ago.”

During the April 22 episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, Grippo confirmed that he and Fuller had gone their separate ways.

Tartick noted that Fuller and Grippo no longer followed one another on Instagram. He also asked if “these rumors” about a split were true.

Grippo replied, “So, yeah, I mean, yeah, it’s sad, to be honest with you. It’s like really sad. And like, you know, I just wanna respect her during this time and, you know, not go into detail on anything.”

He added, “We’ve definitely ended things. Yeah, man, I don’t have anything bad to say.”

The former “Bachelorette” continued, “Like, she’s amazing. And I know that she’s gonna continue to do amazing things.”

Grippo Defended Fuller Despite Their Split

Grippo admitted during Tartick’s podcast, “You know, being in a public relationship and if things aren’t working out, it sucks even more. It’s hard. It’s really hard.”

Tartick referenced the drama that surrounded Fuller and Grippo when they first started dating. When Bachelor Nation first learned of their romance, her season of “Bachelor in Paradise” was still airing. During the season, she got engaged to Johnny DiPhillipo.

Before the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale aired, however, Fuller and Grippo were spotted together on a romantic getaway to Italy. During the reunion portion of the finale, tensions ran high as Fuller and DiPhillipo confronted one another.

Grippo came out on stage after the confrontation and the romance with Fuller became officially public.

During Tartick’s podcast, Grippo reflected on that time. “Anything she does get scrutinized, I feel like. She has a really good heart and yeah, it sucks.”

Fellow “Bachelorette” alum Andrew Spencer did the podcast alongside Grippo, and he noted he is single now, too. Grippo has moved to Chicago, Illinois in the wake of his split from Fuller, and the two men live down the street from one another.

Bachelor Nation Supports Grippo & Respects His Support of Fuller

Bachelor Nation fans have been sharing their reactions to the breakup news online.

“Glad you were returned to your rightful owner Greg,” one fan quipped in the comments section of Grippo’s latest Instagram post with Spencer.

“We need a Greg and Andrew bachelor lead duo, pronto,” suggested another fan.

“Regardless of how it ended, I appreciate Greg for not bashing Victoria. In fact, he made a point to praise her character, which matters,” someone noted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“I respect him a lot for not saying anything bad about her, I think people forget these two were in a relationship for a long time and it probably just didn’t work out,” another Redditor wrote.