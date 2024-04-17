Controversial Bachelor Nation Splits After 1 Year of Dating

Another couple within “The Bachelor” franchise reportedly has broken up, and many fans would say they saw this coming. Controversial pair Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo have ended their relationship, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sources Indicate Greg Grippo & Victoria Fuller Split ‘Months Ago’

Despite rumors swirling over the past few months, neither Fuller nor Grippo has addressed speculation regarding their potential split. On April 17, Page Six reported that according to sources, the pair’s relationship is over.

In fact, the media outlet’s insiders indicate Grippo and Fuller ended their relationship “months ago.”

“The Bachelor” fans on Reddit noticed that as of April 14, neither Grippo nor Fuller followed one another on Instagram any longer.

“They lasted longer than I thought they would. But then again I have a feeling they were a lot more on and off than they let on,” one Redditor noted.

That commenter added, “But [I don’t know] if either one of them will admit it, given how hard they dug their heels in with this relationship. I swear spite kept them together longer.”

Grippo and Fuller’s romance was controversial from its beginning. When word emerged the two were dating, it was while she was still front-and-center on season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

In the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, Fuller got engaged to Johnny DiPhillipo. The two were together for a while after filming ended. However, before the finale aired, she was spotted with Grippo vacationing in Italy.