Reality Steve Reveals the Next ‘Bachelor’ Star & it’s Not Who You Think

On Monday, August 16, 2021, “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss teased a big announcement; he tweeted that he might reveal the next star of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Fans of the franchise have been anxiously awaiting the news of who the new “Bachelor” will be, but there hasn’t been any confirmation on who producers have chosen to move forward with — there have only been rumors up until this point.

Thus far, rumors have included Michael Allio, Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and Greg Grippo, all from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Many fans have been completely convinced that the next guy to hand out roses is going to be Allio — but are they right?

In recent days, Tyler Cameron’s name has been thrown into the mix, with some people wondering if the heartthrob from Hannah Brown’s season was going to get his shot at finding love after ending his relationship with Camila Kendra.

Many who tuned in to the premiere of “Bachelor in Paradise” may have even wondered if Joe Amabile was getting the so-called “‘Bachelor’ edit.” However, he’s not.

According to Reality Steve, the new “Bachelor” star is Greg Grippo.

Reality Steve Said He’d Be ‘Surprised’ if it’s not Greg

Reality Steve has previously said that he heard rumblings about who the next “Bachelor” star was going to be, but he didn’t have the confirmation that he needed to run with it. It seems as though he’s pretty confident at this point that it’s going to be Greg.

“What I’ve been hearing the past 5 days or so regarding the next Bachelor are this…been told it’s going to be Greg. Obviously it’s never ‘official’ until ABC announces it (whenever that may be), but at this point I would be very surprised if it’s not him,” Reality Steve tweeted on August 19, 2021.

Steve went on to say that the producers “pick who they pick and there will always be people upset no matter what. Greg will be no different. I’m sure a certain podcast out there is now gonna have a conniption.”

In another tweet, Steve wrote that Greg is a “polarizing figure that will have people talking, which is what they want. But by all accounts and everything I’m being told, he’s your next Bachelor so, I guess let’s get the hot take machine fired up. Because here they come in full force.

Mike Fleiss Teased That Some People Would Be Happy With the Choice & Others Wouldn’t

At the end of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” fans had very split opinions on Greg. Some people liked him and thought that Katie treated him poorly before he decided to leave New Mexico. Other fans thought that he was manipulating Katie, and were convinced that he was on the show for the wrong reasons.

Fleiss may have acknowledged the two viewpoints in one of his recent tweets about the next “Bachelor” star.

“All I can tell you right now is that #BachelorNation will be very happy! Well, maybe not everybody,” Fleiss tweeted on August 17, 2021.

ABC is expected to officially announce the next star of the show in the coming days, according to Fleiss.

