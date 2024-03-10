‘Bachelor’ Star Bids a Heartbreaking Farewell: ‘Knew You Were Meant to Be Mine’

A former winner of “The Bachelor” shared a difficult goodbye she just faced. Hannah Ann Sluss, who received Peter Weber’s final rose at the end of season 24, took to social media to let fans know what was happening.

As she bid farewell to her beloved furry family member, Sluss noted she always “Knew you were meant to be mine.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Hannah Ann Sluss’ Childhood Dog Coco Chanel Was Put to Sleep

On March 8, Sluss took to her Instagram Stories to share her heartbreak. She reshared several posts from her sister, Haley. In the first one, Haley wrote, “Saying goodbye to my sweet Coco Channel tomorrow,” she wrote.

Haley included a photo of the pup that Hannah Ann originally posted on her Instagram page in June 2013.

At the time that “The Bachelor” star first introduced the pup on her Instagram page, she noted the dog had just turned 11 weeks old. She gushed, “Coco Chanel loves her Chanel Doggy purse!!”

In the caption of that post, she also noted the pup was a birthday present and she exclaimed, “Love my baby!”

When “The Bachelor” star’s sister shared the same photo in her Instagram Stories, she jokingly asked, “Can you guess who named her? hint: @hannahann.”

Coco Chanel Was the ‘Best Emotional Support’

“The Bachelor” star shared several additional photos of the pup in her Instagram Stories. With one, she wrote, “My Disney lover. I broke my arm a few days before I got her and she was always on my lap watching Disney movies and America’s Next Top Model with me.”

In that photo, the dog wore a glittery pair of Disney ears with a pink bow.

A different photo showed a young girl, seemingly Hannah Ann, holding the puppy in the car. “RIP Coco Chanel I found you 12 years ago and knew you were meant to be mine. We will always miss you,” “The Bachelor” star wrote.

In another picture, Coco Chanel was photographed lying with a fabric rose, seemingly on the couch. Hannah Ann wrote, “And she always supported me. Dogs are the best emotional support. See you on the other side CC!”

“You were one of the best gifts. Love you forever CC,” she wrote in another Instagram Story. That slide included another photo of the dog as a puppy.

Hannah Ann and her family have shared photos of a number of different dogs over the years. It seems that Coco Chanel, however, held a special place in her heart.

Life has been quite busy for “The Bachelor” star lately. She is planning her wedding, which is coming sometime in 2024. Hannah Ann is engaged to professional football player Jake Funk.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Also Has a Dog With Fiance Jake Funk

Funk proposed during a trip to Mexico in January 2023. The couple has a dog of their own, Dash, who frequently appears on her Instagram page.

Hannah Ann shared Dash for the first time via Instagram in August 2022. She posted a photo of her with Dash and Funk and wrote, “Puppy Love is FurReal!”

She continued, “Meet our newest addition Dash. He loves playing ball, snuggling on the couch, and chewing.. everything!” “The Bachelor” star also created an Instagram page for Dash and noted he was a bernedoodle.

As much as Hannah Ann loves Dash, and other pets in the family, it’s clear she had a special attachment to Coco Chanel.