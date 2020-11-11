Haydn Kamenicky, Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Brother: 5 Fast Facts

A Bachelor Nation star has taken to social media to plead for help in finding her missing brother. Caelynn Miller-Keyes revealed on Twitter and Instagram that Haydn Kamenicky was last seen the morning of November 10 near Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum is asking followers to reach out with any details. She did share her brother was last seen driving a 1998 red Dodge Durango.

Fans and followers of the star are sharing their prayers for his return and noting they will be on the lookout. One tweet, by Diana Via, read “I live in this area and will keep an eye out. I will also share to my personal Facebook page. Praying for you and your family.”

Miller-Keyes says information should be sent to the Fredericksburg police at 540-658-4450.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kamenicky Is Miller-Keyes’ Brother Through Her Mother’s Second Marriage

My brother is missing and we need help finding him. He was last seen yesterday morning in Fredericksburg, VA. Please contact me or the Fredericksburg police, 540-658-4450 if you know anything. pic.twitter.com/5VIN0Kxuom — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020

Kamenicky is Miller-Keyes’ younger brother through her mother’s second marriage, reports O!HitS. After her parents, Jai-Leah Miller Kamenicky and Jerry Keyes split, her mother went on to marry John Kamenicky. John is the man Bachelor Nation fans met as Miller-Keyes’ father during her hometown date.

They also share siblings, Arianna Miller-Keyes, Josh Kamenicky and Isabella Kamenicky, according to the Odawa Trails.

2. Kamenicky Is From Miller-Keyes’ Hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia

He drives a 1998 red Dodge Durango and the license plate is XGB2103. pic.twitter.com/Wko6dcqFor — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020

During Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Miller-Keyes took him to her hometown of Fredericksburg, Virginia to meet her family.

As Miller-Keyes shared on social media, Kamenicky was last seen in the area. According to Anjanette Greenlaw, who identified him as her nephew, he was last seen around 1 to 2 p.m. in Canon Ridge, Virginia.

3. Kamenicky Is Almost 20 Years Old

Greenlaw referred to Kamenicky as 20 years old, but that seems to not yet be the case until tomorrow. Based on an old birthday post by his mother, Jai-Leah, he was born on November 12, 2000. At the time, she wrote, “We are celebrating on top of a mountain… his favorite place to be.”

Greenlaw also shared that Kamenicky is 6’1”.

4. He graduated as the Class of 2019

Miller-Keyes’ mother, Jai-Leah, took to Facebook to celebrate Kamenicky’s graduation in 2019. He attended Stafford High School, where he was involved in athletics.

His siblings also attended the Fredericksburg-based high school. On her Linkedin, Miller-Keyes wrote, “I was enrolled in all Honors, Advanced Placement, and Dual Enrollment courses. I was involved in Young Life, Key Club, SADD, and National Honor Society all four years.”

Their brother, Josh, also attended the school. On his personal website , he reveals he participated in track for four years.

5. Kamenicky Was an Athlete

Kamenicky was an athlete in high school, with his mom posting about fundraising for the school’s football team. She shared photos of his games on her Facebook page.

He was also involved in track, according to The Free-Lance Star which documented his participation in the Great Trails Race and his Athletic.net website which notes his participation in the 200-meter race during Stafford High School’s outdoor season.

