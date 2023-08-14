Jade Roper Shares Devastating Family News

Ever since Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert fell in love on season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” they have been a fan-favorite couple. Bachelor Nation has shared plenty of great moments with the family, but now, it’s heartbreak that has fans stepping up to lend their support.

Roper and Tolbert got married in January 2016, noted People, just a few months after their “Bachelor in Paradise” season finale aired. Since then, they have added Emerson, 5, Brooks, 4, and Reed, 2, to their family. In April, Roper opened up about her desire to add one more child to their family. In a new update, she revealed this hope of hers had not gone according to plan.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Roper Had a Miscarriage

On August 14, Roper took to her Instagram page to reveal she had been pregnant, but also that she had a miscarriage. Sadly, she added, “I’m currently experiencing what is called a missed miscarriage.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, “While his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet.”

The Instagram post included three photos. In the first, Roper cradled her visible baby bump as she took a selfie. The second photo was taken during a doctor’s appointment, and the third was a shot of the baby via ultrasound.

Roper began the caption of her post by admitting, “I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’m navigating a miscarriage. It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family.” While she added the family felt “blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time,” Roper also noted they were heartbroken and struggling with “the deep and complex grief of the loss.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added she has been hoping to work through the miscarriage naturally, explaining she is “trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider.” As she gives this time, “Our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau.”

Bachelor Nation Flooded Roper’s Comments Section With Love

A number of Bachelor Nation stars quickly commented on Roper’s Instagram post to show their love and support.

Sarah Herron, who experienced a stillbirth in March, wrote, “I’m so proud of you Jade. you are honoring your baby boy and your body with such integrity and compassion… His legacy will leave a mark on your family forever.”

Catherine Giudici Lowe wrote, “I hope you feel this community wrapping its arms around you.”

Raven Gates Gottschalk, Katie Thurston, Kelley Flanagan, Emily Ferguson, Trista Sutter, and many other reality television entertainers added similar notes. Fans did the same, and some shared their own experiences with miscarriages.

“From someone who just went through this. There are truest no words. A missed miscarriage is so painful and very challenging to navigate,” read one comment.

“I had the same thing happen last year. It changes you for the rest of your life. Sending you so much love. My baby S up there in the stars with Beau,” another supporter wrote.

Someone else commented, “Beau only knew life filled with your love, your amazing mama love that surrounded him in your womb and even now still that he’s your angel.”

Sadly, this was not the first miscarriage Roper and Tolbert have navigated. In this case, “Bachelor in Paradise” fans knew something difficult had happened, due to a recent Instagram Story Roper had shared. On August 3, she posted a selfie of her with one of her sons and wrote, “Some hard and sad things going on over here. Sorry been MIA again. Thankful for all the cuddles.”