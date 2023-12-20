Jesse Palmer Shows off Wife Emely Fardo’s Growing Baby Bump

“The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer will soon take on a role that is brand-new to him, and he cannot wait.

After playing professional football, The Athletic noted he went on to work for ESPN as a color commentator and analyst, hosted a handful of shows on Food Network, did a stint as “The Bachelor” himself, and now, hosts the franchise spinoff shows. What he has not done, however, is parent a child. That is about to change.

In a December 4 Instagram post, Palmer shared an updated photo of his wife’s baby bump and gushed over how happy he was to be home with her again.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jesse Palmer Missed Being Home While Traveling for Work

In the caption of his Instagram post, Palmer wrote, “After being on the road for the past three months, I’m so happy to be home with my growing family.” “The Bachelor” host added, “I’ve missed the little things, one of which is working out every morning with Em at @equinox.”

Palmer joked, “Em still kicks my butt 😂.” The photo was a selfie snapped by Fardo while the couple was at the gym. They were both smiling, and Palmer leaned his forehead against hers as he rested a hand on her prominent baby belly.

On November 30, GQ Sports talked with Palmer about his intense travel schedule. With all of his professional commitments, many of which require frequent travel, Palmer admitted he is only home with Fardo at their place in Miami, Florida for about 50 days a year.

Throughout the fall, Palmer explained, he would film for “The Bachelor” during the week and fly somewhere else to work college football games on the weekend. “It’s like a tetris puzzle,” he said of coordinating all of the travel details.

Fardo sometimes joins Palmer for a brief bit of time while he’s filming for “The Bachelor” franchise. “On a given season, I’d say [she visits] maybe twice.” He noted, “She might come to L.A. for the beginning and maybe one city in the middle. Usually, she’s with me during the exotic part for the proposal.”

‘The Bachelor’ Host Is Eager to Take on Fatherhood

When the couple’s baby girl arrives, Palmer hopes his schedule settles a bit. “Emely and I talk a lot about that. I hope it’s going to be something that centers me and grounds me and I can look forward to because it will become my number one priority,” he shared.

While he waits for his baby’s arrival, Palmer has been trying to learn and prepare as much as he can. “I’m reading these books on nurturing babies and I’m watching videos on how to swaddle them and how to change diapers,” “The Bachelor” host noted.

“There was a time earlier in my life where I thought, ‘Oh man, I’m sitting beside the person with the crying baby. This is going to be a tough flight,'” he admitted.

Palmer continued, “Now I’m going to be the one carrying the baby walking down the aisle where everyone’s giving me dirty looks. It’s the cycle of life.”

Bachelor Nation Is Excited for Palmer & Fardo

In August, Palmer revealed he and his wife were expecting their first child. He shared they were having a baby girl, and she is due in January.

Before that, “The Bachelor” host shared via Instagram he had married his longtime love, Emely Fardo, in a small, beautiful wedding in France in July 2022.

Palmer’s latest update showing off Fardo’s baby bump garnered a lot of love from his followers. Comments came in from “Golden Bachelor” stars Susan Noles and Ellen Goltzer, as well as from “Bachelor in Paradise” star Natasha Parker. Fans had plenty to say as well.

“Future holiday baking championship host. The only acceptable replacement,” teased one commenter.

“You’ve been looking after everyone on your various different shows.. now it’s time to look after your own personal life. 1+1=3,” added another.

“Such a special next chapter,” someone else gushed.