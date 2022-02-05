Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Vacation in Mexico With Bachelor Nation Besties: PHOTOS

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt headed back to the beaches of Mexico – but it wasn’t to film another season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The lovebirds landed in Tulum, Mexico for a vacation with another popular couple from Bachelor Nation. But with ABC’s cameras nowhere in sight, the foursome documented their trip on social media themselves.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Went to Mexico With Noah Erb & Abigail Heringer

Fans know that Joe and Serena’s trip to “Paradise” last summer resulted in an engagement. Fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” couple Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer broke up on the season 7 finale last summer—at the Bachelor Nation “prom,” no less, where Joe and Serena were crowned Prom King and Queen—but they rekindled their relationship soon after.

But more than six months later, the foursome reunited for a trip back to where it all began.

In photos shared to their Instagram pages, the two couples were seen hanging out at a hotel pool in Tulum.

Other snaps showed Serena posing in an outdoor shower, and later enjoying a churro-topped dessert at a restaurant.

Abigail also posed for a pic during the vacation.

“That Tulum glow,” Serena wrote of her friend in the comment section.

Abigail even created a Tik Tok video to sum up how the relationships started—and how they are going. The video showed both Abigail and Serena in tears during their early days on “Bachelor in Paradise” in Sayulita, Mexico last summer. Then, after a message that teased, “Let’s skip to the good part,” the two were shown on the beach in Mexico with their guys in February 2022.

“Second time in Mexico is the charm,” she captioned the clip.

This isn’t the first time Joe and Serena hung out with another couple from their “Bachelor in Paradise” season. Last month they went out to dinner in Chicago with pals Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepinm who also got engaged on the season 7 finale.

Both Couples Have Thrived Since Wrapping ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Last Summer

For both couples, Paradise is a nice place to visit, but they probably wouldn’t want to live there. In an interview with Us Weekly, Joe revealed that being in a relationship outside of the ABC dating show is “so much easier” than doing it in the public eye.

“It’s a relief,” he admitted. “You’re just like, ‘Alright. Let’s just be regular people. [We] hang out, go to dinner.”

As for Abigail, she was initially heartbroken when Noah told her she wasn’t his person as ABC’s cameras rolled on prom night. The two ended their relationship right there, but it was when they were away from the pressures of “Bachelor in Paradise” cameras that Noah realized made a huge mistake.

According to Life & Style, during a fan Q&A on Instagram, Abigail revealed how she and Noah got back together.

“He texted me at the airport,” she revealed. “He was like, ‘I’m flying to your Evernote to profess my love to you.’”

