Spoilers About Joey Graziadei’s Final Rose Turn Upside Down

Just weeks ahead of “The Bachelor” for Joey Graziadei’s season, major spoilers have shifted. In November, podcaster and blogger Reality Steve provided information on how Graziadei’s season supposedly ended, in terms of which bachelorette received the final rose.

Now, he has changed those spoilers. Graziadei is not engaged to the contestant Reality Steve initially reported as having received “The Bachelor” star’s final rose.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelor” are ahead!

Joey Graziadei Is Engaged to Kelsey Anderson

In his February 27 podcast episode of the “Daily Roundup,” Reality Steve broke down the updated spoilers. Previously, in a now-deleted November 2023 Instagram post, he told “The Bachelor” fans that Daisy Kent received Graziadei’s final rose.

Reality Steve insisted, for about three months, that Graziadei was engaged to Kent. In recent days, however, social media posts provided clues picked up by fans that he simply could not ignore. The signs pointed to Kelsey Anderson receiving “The Bachelor” star’s final rose.

The signs that had fans buzzing originated from a Reddit user with the user name “sandbetweenhertoes.” That user started questioning Reality Steve’s spoiler about Kent receiving the final rose some time ago. In a January 30 Reddit post, the user laid out the reasons they thought Anderson might have been Graziadei’s pick.

As “The Bachelor” fans caught up to the latest theories on Anderson getting Graziadei’s final rose, Reality Steve admitted he needed to dig into everything. On February 27, he admitted, “This one is definitely wrong.”

Reality Steve also published the details via his website on February 27. He wrote, “No beating around the bush here. The spoiler is wrong.”

He then revealed, “Joey is engaged to Kelsey A. and has been since filming ended.”

Daisy Kent Was Never Joey Graziadei’s Final Pick

In an Instagram post that Reality Steve shared in conjunction with his blog post and podcast, he noted, “Back in November I had reported that Joey was engaged to Daisy. That spoiler was wrong.”

He confirmed that Kent never was Graziadei’s final pick. Rather, it was Anderson all along. “The Bachelor” fans had plenty to say about the change in final rose spoilers.

“I have never been so happy with the spoiler being wrong!! I have been hoping it was Kelsey A from the beginning!! She’s absolutely perfect for Joey and the way they look at each other,” a fan gushed in a comment on Reality Steve’s Instagram post.

“I’m super bummed it’s not Daisy,” someone else commented.

“Honestly after watching him with her on last nights episode, it just makes sense 😍 their chemistry was 🔥,” added another fan of “The Bachelor.”

“This makes so much more sense. I see it with Kelsey A, not with Daisy,” a fan noted on Reddit.

“Congrats to Kelsey and Joey! It has been clear for a while now that they have the best chemistry and strongest connection,” a different Redditor shared.