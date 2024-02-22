‘Bachelor’ Fans Think Joey Graziadei’s Final Rose Spoilers Are Wrong

Joey Graziadei is leading season 28 of “The Bachelor.” After filming, blogger Reality Steve revealed spoilers about Graziadei’s final rose. Now, however, some fans are questioning these spoilers due to recent social media posts.

Warning! Major “The Bachelor” spoilers ahead!

Social Media Posts Appear to Show Joey Graziadei & a Different Contestant Together Post-Filming

During the February 21 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, he mentioned photos floating around online that have raised eyebrows. Specifically, the photos make fans wonder if Reality Steve’s earlier spoilers were wrong. After filming, he said that Graziadei gave his final rose to Daisy Kent.

Reality Steve explained the photos are from TikTok videos posted by both Graziadei and contestant Kelsey Anderson. On November 29, 2023, Reality Steve shared in an Instagram post that Anderson was Graziadei’s runner-up.

However, some “Bachelor” fans spotted signs in social media posts from both Graziadei and Anderson that suggested they just spent a weekend at the same rental home in California.

The photos referenced by Reality Steve have been compiled by a “Bachelor” fan and shared on Reddit. In addition, the Instagram page @bachelornation.scoop has shared them as well.

The pictures pinpoint similaries spotted in both Graziadei and Anderson’s social media posts. The examples include things like matching wine refridgerators, backyard fences, overhead wires, and foliage.

The Redditor who shared the compilation on Reddit on February 21 noted that the house spotted in the posts appears to be a rental that others recognize from previous franchise Safe House Visits.

‘The Bachelor’ Fans Think Something’s up

What does it all mean? Reality Steve plans to review the photos and the information he had to see how it fits together.

He noted, “For the first time I’ve gotten some hard evidence now in my face, and I wanna look at it.” Reality Steve added that he wants to “kinda go over everything and not just make some rash judgement and go from there.”

Up to this point, Reality Steve consistently said Graziadei chose Kent at the final rose ceremony, they got engaged, and they were still together. Has something changed?

Does this all relate somehow to the “unprecidented” ending of Graziadei’s season? In the February 20 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, he revealed he had learned at least part of what the unprecidented ending supposedly is.

However, he did not share specifics. Rather, he said he is still trying to piece everything together. In the meantime, “The Bachelor” fans are buzzing and sharing their theories.

One Redditor declared, “Y’all really need to work for the FBI because this is CRAZY detective work. Well done!”

“As a Kelsey fan who was quietly hoping for this to be the case. I won today. I always figured daisy was being too outright if she was actually the [final one],” commented another Redditor.

Someone else wrote, “This just convinced me to start watching after the first episode…I stopped watching [because] Daisy was so predictable but miss KELSEY????”

“Oh no I’m so hypedddd for this ending,” a separate response read.

Another Redditor admitted, “The Kelsey/backyard pics aren’t that convincing to me but I hope it’s true!”

Was Reality Steve wrong in his previous “Bachelor” spoilers about Graziadei’s final rose going to Kent? Did something change that led to Graziadei reuniting with Anderson? Additional information will likely emerge soon and fans are eager to find out what’s going on.