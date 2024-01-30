Joey Graziadei’s ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease ‘Unprecedented, Shocking 1st’

“The Bachelor” starring Joey Graziadei premiered on January 22 and the sparks started to fly with several of his bachelorettes right away. In interviews hyping up his season, he has played coy about whether or not he is with someone or engaged. However, he has shared a tease that something unusual happens before his journey ends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Experiences Something ‘Crazy’ That ‘Feels Wrong’

Play

Fans had plenty to take in after seeing a preview for Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor” released on December 8. The video included plenty of glimpses showing drama, tears, and romantic sparks developing. However, it also included a rather ominous teaser.

“What happens in the end is an unprecedented, shocking first in ‘Bachelor’ history,” host Jesse Palmer says.

That voiceover from Palmer came during shots of Graziadei at his final rose ceremony. He wipes away tears as he says, “That was crazy. I didn’t expect that at all. I can’t think that’s happened before…I know I gave as much as I could.”

At that point of “The Bachelor” preview, Graziadei walks away from the final rose podium and talks with a producer. He then says, “I don’t know. It feels wrong, but I don’t know what to do.”

Just what goes down at that final rose ceremony that is shocking and unprecedented? Given how many seasons of “The Bachelor” have aired, and how many wild endings there have been, it’s tough for fans to think of anything that hasn’t happened before. When asked about it in interviews, Graziadei remained coy while answering.

During the January 21 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Graziadei was asked about that teaser. The podcast hosts wondered, “How could there possibly be an ending like we’ve never seen before, we’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Graziadei responded, “I can tell you this, I can’t tell you what happens, but I can say, I’m not even, I haven’t watched a ton of the show, but from what I know, what the ending is, I don’t think it has happened before.”

Graziadei Says It Was an Emotional Shocker

Graziadei was asked about the situation again during the January 25 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast. As viewers saw during the January 22 premiere of “The Bachelor,” the first couple of minutes showed footage from Graziadei’s final rose ceremony.

The earlier sneak peek contained similar footage. In this case, the editing suggests that Graziadei walked away entirely and ended up with nobody.

Bristowe asked him about that footage, asking if it was a shocker and if viewers would see it coming. He replied, “It was a shocker to me, I was emotional.”

“The Bachelor” star explained, “I think the big thing is I have not been a huge avid watcher of the show, this is all very new to me, but from what I’m told, the ending is something that hasn’t happened before.”

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Haven’t Revealed the Details Yet

After the premiere, spoiler king Reality Steve shared his take during the January 24 episode of his Daily Roundup podcast. He noted, “To the average fan who doesn’t know spoilers, they’re making it seem like Joey leaves alone.”

Reality Steve, however, has already shared “The Bachelor” spoilers about who Graziadei picks at the final rose ceremony. According to all of the information he has gathered and confirmed, nothing wild happens in those final moments.

While Reality Steve is confident in his final rose spoilers, he admitted he doesn’t know what this supposed unprecedented situation is. He noted it could be that eliminating his runner-up was extremely emotional for “The Bachelor” star, and something “unprecedented” happened in those moments.

Reality Steve continued, “We know that he leaves the show engaged. So, what he’s talking about, whatever it may be, is whatever happened on that day, that final rose ceremony day, didn’t change the outcome.”

“This unprecedented thing that he says has never happened before is almost like, what led up to it. Because we know what the end result is,” Reality Steve noted.

He added, “What I will say is I know it has nothing to do with the final result. That’s the best I can give you right now. It’s more about the how we got to that point is the unprecedented part or the thing that’s never happened before versus the final result.”

The podcaster and blogger also pointed out, “You’ve just gotta remember how many instances over the past few years they have shown something in a promo and have over-hyped something and it ends up being a whole bunch of nothing.”

Will the ending of Graziadei’s season live up to the hype? “The Bachelor” spoilers regarding what does go down might emerge before the finale airs. For now, though, viewers are left wondering and speculating.