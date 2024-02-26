Joey Graziadei Put on the Spot About Whether He Spoiled Season on Social Media

‘Bachelor‘ Joey Graziadei was asked for more details about the never-been-done-before ending the show has been touting for his season. He was also asked to weigh in on Internet sleuths’ claims that he and his final choice spoiled the season’s ending by posting photographs with key clues on social media.

Stop reading if you don’t want to read what the Joey Graziadei spoiler supposedly is, although the spoiler contradicts earlier spoilers about the show, so, to be clear, no one really knows for sure what is going to happen right now.

A teaser on the show captures Graziadei saying, “That was crazy. I didn’t expect that at all. I can’t think that’s happened before. I don’t even know what to say. I know I gave as much as I could. I’m sick of feeling like this. It feels wrong, but I don’t know what to do.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Reiterated to an Interviewer That the ‘Bachelor’ Ending Is ‘Something That Hasn’t Happened Before’

Us Weekly tracked down Graziadei and asked whether he ends up happy in the end of this season.

“It was a good way to rephrase the question, but my answer is going to be exactly the same,” Joey told Us. “I know that they are real emotions. I know that from what I’m told, it is something that hasn’t happened before, and I think once you get to that point and you follow the actual story line, people will understand what those tears mean and that’s the best I can say.”

Graziadei was then asked about fan theories about who he ends up with; this is where the spoiler comes in.

Joey Graziadei Says He Knows People ‘Are Really Trying to Figure Out What’s Going On’

Us Weekly also asked Graziadei about fan theories that he ends up with Kelsey Anderson. That contradicts previous spoilers that argued he ends up with Daisy Kent.

The fans pushing the Anderson theory claim they have matched items in the background of photos both Anderson and Graziadei have posted on social media. They think it shows they were in the same place after the show stopped filming, and they believe it’s a secret house where they met up. The theory was published on the Instagram page @bachelor.nationscoop. You can read the full post there if you want more spoiler details.

“Obviously anything that comes out like that, I can’t really speak on it. I know people are really trying to figure out what’s going on,” Joey told Us when the magazine asked him about the Kelsey Anderson angle. “Yeah, I can’t speak to anything that’s sent because it’s not really something that I’m paying attention to.”

Graziadei did have positive things to say about Kent in the Us Weekly interview. “I think everyone’s seen where the feelings are at at this point, and if she does continue to move forward, I think you’ll be able to see that too,” Joey told Us. “Daisy’s a very sweet and kind person who I think that we connected really early on, and that’s what people have seen.”

