Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton Floated as Possible ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Contestants

Hollywood actresses Meryl Streep and Diane Keaton were floated as possible “Golden Bachelorette” contestants on the talk show of another famous actress.

It’s not the first time a celebrity’s name was floated for the “Golden Bachelorette” lead. Previously, soap star Susan Lucci, a widow, was floated as another possible lead.

Producers have confirmed there will be a first season of “The Golden Bachelorette” next fall. However, they have yet to confirm a lead, and other contenders are “Golden Bachelor” contestants like Leslie Fhima, Susan Noles, Faith Martin or Joan Vassos. The show released a teaser video confirming the season, and the network has started casting for it, all without revealing the lead.

Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton & Sharon Stone Were Names Floated on Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show

According to the News-Journal, Streep’s name came up as a possible “Golden Bachelorette” on actress Drew Barrymore’s talk show.

“There are so many hot women that age,” Barrymore’s co-host Ross Mathews said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The entertainment site reported that Mathews also mentioned Keaton and actress Sharon Stone as other possibilities.

“Well, Meryl Streep is single!” Mathews said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “Diane Keaton, Sharon Stone… there are so many hot women of that age that would be so… I would love that.”

EW reported that Barrymore seemed to like the idea, saying, “Start that rumor right here is all I can say!”

Last year, Entertainment Weekly reported that Streep and her husband have been separated for six years.

Keaton is single. She told AARP, “I don’t date. Highly unlikely. I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So. I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not.” AARP reported that Keaton raised two children.

As for Stone, according to CBS News, she is divorced from newspaper editor Phil Bronstein.

Soap Actress Susan Lucci Has Been Mentioned, But Some Fans Wrote That They Prefer a Non-Celebrity as the ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Lead

The report that Lucci might be under consideration came from Radar Online, which reported that the network is considering the soap actress for the role.

It’s far from clear whether Lucci would be interested in the role. Age 77, she is known for her role on “All My Children.”

Lucci “is reportedly ABC’s choice for the network’s groundbreaking Golden Bachelorette gig,” Radar Online reported. However, as noted, this has not been confirmed.

Some fans on Reddit have indicated they would prefer a non-celebrity takes the role. “I love her but I don’t know how they’d ever cast the men for her. I’d rather see someone not famous trying to find love,” wrote one.

Reality Steve said in a previous podcast that “The Golden Bachelorette” would likely start filing after May. It’s possible there will not be a “Bachelor in Paradise” to make way for it.

