Controversial ‘Bachelor’ Star’s Daughter Auditions For ‘American Idol’

A former star from “The Bachelor” will make a cameo on “American Idol,” but this time his role is that of a doting dad.

In a promo that aired during ABC’s “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” special on March 18, 2024, former Bachelor Nation star Juan Pablo Galavis turned up in support of his now-teen daughter Camila as she auditioned for the TV talent show in the final auditions round.

Galavis was chosen as ABC’s very first Latino “Bachelor” leading man in 2013, when his daughter was just four years old. Camila is Galavis’ daughter with his ex-girlfriend Carla Rodriguez.

Juan Pablo Galavis Crashed the ‘American Idol’ Set to Introduce Himself to the Judges

In the ad that aired on ABC, Camila Galavis introduces herself to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. She then shares that her dad used to be “The Bachelor.” After she reveals her father’s name, Bryan cracks, “He’s dreamy.”

Juan Pablo then turns up to greet the judges. Perry says to him, “You’re single!” The former “Bachelor” star then watches his daughter perform her audition number.

Fans will have to tune in to see how Camila does. But her dad’s reality TV stint didn’t end so well a decade ago. While fans loved him on Desiree Hartsock’s “Bachelorette” season, they ddin’t embrace him as a leading man. Galavis had a couple of ugly breakups during his season of “The Bcahelor.” His first blowup was with Andy Dorfman, who dumped him. He later butted heads with Clare Crawley, who blasted him during the final rose ceremony. Galavis ultimately chose Nikki Ferrell as his final pick, but he did not propose to her or even tell her that he loved her. The couple split in 2014 after an unsuccessful stint on “Couples’ Therapy.”

Juan Pablo Galavis previously told Us Weekly he was labeled a ”villain” on “The Bachelor” because he “didn’t propose to somebody that I knew for 40 hours.” He also noted that he wanted to set a good example for his young daughter by speaking his mind on the show.

At the time, Galavis told The Hollywood Reporter he would introduce his girlfriends to Camila as “a friend of Daddy’s” but wouldn’t be affectionate with any of them in front of her. “[But] if I’m getting married with somebody someday, definitely I would be like, ‘This is the one, she could be your stepmom,” he added, he also said his daughter would not be watching him on “The Bachelor.” “It’s not even worth involving her into this whole process and tell her, ‘Listen, Daddy’s going to go out with 27 [women] — no, it’s not worth it at all,” he said in 2014.

In 2017, Galavis married Osmariel Villalobos, but they split in 2019, according to Screen Rant.

Juan Pablo Galavis’ Daughter Camila Has Always Loved to Sing

Camila was just four years old when her dad looked for love on reality TV. She was 14 when she auditioned for “American Idol,” and has since turned 15 as of February 2024.

Camila has always seemed to enjoy singing. In 2020, Juan Pablo posted a YouTube video of her singing with him in the car. But years before that, Juan Pablo predicted his daughter would someday be an “American Idol” superstar. When Camila was just two, he posted a video of her watching a TV talent competition and pretending to sing.

“American Idol Future Superstar (2 years 1 and a half months old),” the “Bachelor” star captioned the clip. “I believe she got something going on,” he added.

