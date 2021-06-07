Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaitlyn Bristowe found financial success following her TV debut on season 19 of ABC’s “The Bachelor” in 2015.

Her short-lived romance with farmer Chris Soules on “The Bachelor” led to her starring role as “The Bachelorette” that same year. The Canadian native would later go on to win ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” before adding a podcast and wine label to the mix (per Women’s Health).

She lives in Nashville with her fiancé Jason Tartick, who proposed to the reality TV star in early 2021, ET reported. Per Tartick’s Instagram bio, he appeared as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018.

According to Fame 10, Bristowe has come a long way from her spin class instructor days, with a personal net worth estimated at $3.5 million as of 2018.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bristowe is a Singer

If I'm Being HonestProvided to YouTube by TuneCore If I'm Being Honest · Kaitlyn Bristowe If I'm Being Honest ℗ 2020 Kaitlyn Bristowe Released on: 2020-05-14 Auto-generated by YouTube. 2020-05-13T10:01:59Z

In 2020, Bristowe dropped her debut single, “If I’m Being Honest,” which landed her a spot on a Billboard chart.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Bristowe’s song ranked at No. 21 on the “all-genre Digital Song Sales” Billboard chart.

Bristowe told “ET Canada” that the song was inspired by her breakup with Shawn Booth, who she gave the final rose to on season 11 of “The Bachelorette.”

“My dad was actually in the studio with me when I was recording that because I was going through the breakup with Shawn at the time and it was a really, really hard time,” she told the outlet. “It’s kinda about a bunch of things but that was such a hard day to get out of bed and go record a song.”

2. Bristowe Hosts Her Own Podcast

Following her time on the “Bachelor” franchise, Bristowe expanded her fan base, and net worth, by starting up a lifestyle podcast called “Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe.”

On the podcast, Bristowe interviews famous celebs and influencers, especially those from the reality TV world, like Kelley Flanagan (“The Bachelor”) and Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.” Bristowe also talks about her personal life and was even proposed to by Tartick on an episode of her podcast, which aired on May 13, 2021.

While it’s unclear how much Bristowe earns from the podcast alone, Entrepreneur reported in 2019 that each “Off the Vine” episode averages one million downloads.

Bristowe also runs a YouTube channel (“9 to Wine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”), which has more than 27,000 subscribers as of the time of this writing.

3. She Owns Her Own Scrunchie Line

Bristowe is quite the fashionista and has used her celebrity status (she has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram) to build a lifestyle empire all her own.

In 2018, she launched her hair accessory line, Dew Edit, according to Entrepreneur. Per the company website’s about section, this was Bristowe’s “first venture in the entrepreneurial world” with a goal “to offer the best quality hair accessories.”

Products include scrunchies, headbands, and clips as well as hats and sweaters.

4. She Created Her Own Wine Label

In 2019, Bristowe made her mark in the wine world by launching her own line called Spade & Sparrows.

The label features four types of California wine: 2019 Pinot Grigio, 2019 Rosé, 2018 Pinot Noir, and 2018 Cab Sauvignon, each costing $19.85 per bottle.

Why did Bristowe start up a wine label? As she explained to the Vancouver Sun in 2020: “After the podcast [“Off the Vine”] gained some traction, everyone started telling me that I should have my own wine label. I remember thinking “How cool would it be if I were drinking my wine recording my podcast?”And here we are.”

Spade & Sparrow is available to purchase online or at select retail stores in the U.S. and Canada.

5. Bristowe is a Social Media Influencer

Another way Bristowe earns money is by sponsoring lifestyle brands on social media.

One of her brands of choice is Schmidt’s Naturals, as seen in this Instagram post published by Bristowe on March 15, 2021.

In the photo, the former “Bachelorette” is seen posing with the natural deodorant brand’s products, writing in the caption: “I talked about making the switch to a natural deodorant on my podcast a couple of years ago, and I went through A LOT of brands that just didn’t work and yes, things got a little ripe, if ya know what I mean. The one that worked for me and continues to work for me is @schmidtsnaturals.”

She’s also worked with other brands, including Special K and The Farmer’s Dog, according to her Instagram feed.

Sarah Boyd, who owns a digital influencer agency, told Refinery29 that a social media influencer with more than one million followers can earn $10,000 for each ad post.

READ NEXT: “Bachelorette” Spoilers: Did Katie Thurston Get Engaged?