John Henry Spurlock Issues Statement Following Sudden Split From Kat Izzo

“Bachelor in Paradise” star John Henry Spurlock has revealed that his engagement to Kat Izzo is over.

The season 9 finale, which featured the couple’s engagement, just aired on December 7. An update at the end of the finale episode indicated they were happy and together. However, fans had a hunch that wasn’t the full story.

Here’s what you need to know:

John Henry Spurlock Noted the Decision ‘Wasn’t Easy’

On December 11, Spurlock took to his Instagram page to reveal the news. He explained the decision “wasn’t easy,” but added that they “believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals.”

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways,” he wrote. He continued, “Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you.”

The photo that Spurlock included in his Instagram post showed him with Izzo and they were embracing one another in a tight hug.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared that ultimately, a disconnect in their career plans was an issue in their relationship.

“While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation.”

While Spurlock wrote the caption, the post appeared on both his Instagram page as well as Izzo’s.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Had Suspected a Split Already

The pairing of Izzo and Spurlock generated a lot of buzz among “Bachelor in Paradise” fans throughout season 9. Even in the finale, he admitted he was hesitant to propose. However, he went ahead with it, and she accepted.

Once the finale was over, however, neither reality television star shared any updates or photos on social media. This quickly raised red flags with viewers.

Someone on Reddit noted, “Someone pointed out that [John Henry] followed a bunch of instagram models recently.”

“She posted a bunch of stories from paradise and none included him…. Doesn’t look good,” noted another Redditor.

A different Redditor suggested, “I wouldn’t be surprised if they broke up partly because of what she said in her ITMs. The fact that he said something about how nice of a person she was makes me really think he a) didn’t know all she was doing behind the scenes and b) didn’t know her all that well.”

Once the breakup post went live, Reddit and Instagram users started buzzing about the situation once more.

“The way my jaw dropped. This is a mess,” declared one commenter.

“We could’ve told u that was gonna happen,” read an Instagram comment on Spurlock’s post.

Someone else wrote, “I genuinely was rooting for y’all after the finale!”

“Time to throw this season in the recycling bin,” stated another.

Although the finale just aired, there has already been a fair amount of post-finale drama. Kylee Russell and Aven Jones left the show together, although they did not get engaged. They posted photos of themselves together on Instagram, but just a day later, she revealed they had split.

Russell alleged Jones had been unfaithful. Jones confirmed the split in his Instagram Stories and did not deny the allegations.

During the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, Aaron Bryant proposed to Eliza Isichei. At the end of the finale, a brief update revealed the two had hit some rocky times in their relationship.

So far, neither Bryant nor Isichei have confirmed a breakup. However, they have not confirmed they are still together, either.

Perhaps the most surprising couple outcome connected to season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” is the fact that Brayden Bowers found love with former “Bachelor” contestant Christina Mandrell.