‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Are Aven Jones & Kylee Russell Still Together?

Fans of “Bachelor in Paradise” will not know for a bit yet which season 9 couples left the beach together and have maintained their relationship in the real world. However, one pair currently together on screen seems to have revealed they are still a couple off-screen too.

When season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” first started, Aven Jones was not on the beach. Kylee Russell didn’t hide the fact she had been eager to meet Jones. However, while she waited to see if he would show up, she took Will Urena on a date.

Before long, however, Jones walked down the steps and out onto the beach. He had a date card, and he chose to take Russell on his date. Despite a few minor bumps in the road, the two have remained together so far. Could they really go the distance though?

Here’s what you need to know:

Aven Jones & Kylee Russell Seem Quite in Sync in the Real World

Technically, “Bachelor in Paradise” couples are supposed to keep their romances under wraps until the finale airs. However, the network’s expectations in this regard seem to be much less rigid than when it comes to “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

Spoiler king Reality Steve has shared a couple of photos he has received that show some season 9 “Bachelor in Paradise” couples together. However, Jones and Russell seemed to nonchalantly confirm rumors they’re still together on their own.

On Friday, October 27, both Jones and Russell shared a telling photo via their now-expired Instagram Stories. Eagle-eyed fans took notice and screenshots were posted in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Russell shared a photo from filming that showed Jones kissing her on the cheek. In text over the photo, she wrote, “Mom & Dad” and added a heart hands emoji.

Jones then shared Russell’s post in his own Instagram Stories. A number of “Bachelor in Paradise” fans took the matching posts as a confirmation the two are still together.

Some might also find it interesting that on an October 7 Instagram post from Russell, fellow cast member Kat Izzo commented “Mom and dad” as well. The photo Russell posted was one of her with Jones during filming.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers Indicate Jones & Russell Are Still Together

The matching Instagram Stories from Russell and Jones apparently did not have all fans convinced they meant anything significant.

One Redditor suggested, “I don’t think this is necessarily a spoiler. She might just be posting it because they’re supposed to be posting content from the show.”

Others, however, feel confident Jones and Russell indeed seem to still be a couple.

“I know Kylee and Aven are together because they keep posting in the same place lol,” a Redditor noted in a separate thread.

On November 2, Reality Steve shared updated “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers in an Instagram post. “Aven & Kyle did not leave engaged, but are together post-show as they have been together numerous times post-filming if you follow either of them on social media,” he shared.

Over the years, there have been several “Bachelor in Paradise” couples who did not get engaged in the finale but did end up eventually marrying.

As Bachelor Nation fans may recall, Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, and Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt all followed that path. Now, all three couples are now married with kids. Could Aven and Jones’ romance play out the same way?