‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers & Schedule Scoop: Exes Return & Truths Emerge

Episode 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” airs on November 16, and spoilers suggest there are intense interactions on the horizon. The season 9 finale is coming soon, but several new arrivals set the stage for more chaos.

Heading into episode 8 of BiP, Kat Izzo has made it clear she is all-in on John Henry Spurlock. This leaves Olivia Lewis unattached, but that may not be the case for long.

In addition, Blake Moynes and Jess Girod have remained a couple, even though they both had sparks with others on the beach. However, that could change as soon as his ex-fiancee hits the beach.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Thurston’s Arrival Rattles Blake Moynes

“Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers for episode 8 tease a jam-packed show. A preview shared on YouTube reveals former “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston surprises everybody by arriving on the beach.

This arrival surprises Moynes, her former “Bachelorette” fiance, and surely leaves Girod feeling insecure. Moynes and Thurston will take some time to chat with one another, but does it change anything happening in paradise?

As People shared, in August, Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to share some spoilers on what happened during filming. Thurston revealed that talk with Moynes was the first time the two had seen one another or spoken since they broke off their engagement.

As the outlet noted, previews have shown Thurston telling host Jesse Palmer she anticipated that Moynes would not be happy to see her there. In addition, Moynes was shown saying, “I don’t think there’s a worse scenario.”

The former “Bachelorette” lead also noted in her now-expired Instagram Stories she “Was NOT invited to get closure” with Moynes. Just what does transpire between Thurston and Moynes during that talk on the beach?

Spoilers from blogger and podcaster Reality Steve shared in an Instagram post that at some point before the end of the season, Moynes chooses to leave paradise. “Blake Moynes at some point self-eliminates as well. He wasn’t eliminated at a rose ceremony,” he stated.

Rachel Recchia & Olivia Lewis Get Butterflies

Another ex arrives during episode 8 as well. However, in this case, the former relationship had barely begun. Jordan Vandergriff, who received the first one-on-one date with Rachel Recchia during her “Bachelorette” season shows up. As fans will recall, Recchia shocked everybody by eliminating Vandergriff on that first date.

Recchia will be tickled to see Vandergriff, and the two will spend some time together. They will walk hand-in-hand down the beach together at one point, but as enthusiastic as they seem to be to see one another, it doesn’t seem anything more develops on this front.

“Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers via another YouTube preview indicate Michael Barbour from Charity Lawson’s “Bachelorette” season also hits the beach. Lewis is immediately smitten, and it seems virtually everybody on the beach, except for Izzo, is rooting for her to get a date with him. Is there still enough time for a romance to develop here?

The Truth Box Returns & the Finale Date Is Revealed

“Bachelor in Paradise” previews also indicate the Truth Box makes a return in episode 8. This time, someone slips in a note that could blow up the romance Tyler Norris and Mercedes Northrup have developed.

The note claims that Norris isn’t as into Northrup as she is into him. She’s clearly stunned and hurt to hear this, and the two head off to talk. Spoilers haven’t revealed the exact outcome of this conversation.

However, Reality Steve’s spoilers from his Instagram post indicate that at some point before filming ends, Norris breaks things off with her. Another spoiler for episode 8 from ABC teases that “The beach erupts in chaos prior to the rose ceremony.”

A November 3 Instagram post on the “Bachelor in Paradise” page laid out the schedule for the remaining episodes of season 9. No new episode airs on November 23, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. A one-hour episode airs on November 30, which is also the date of the two-hour finale for “The Golden Bachelor.”

Then, on December 7, “Bachelor in Paradise” viewers will get a three-hour finale that finally reveals whether any lasting relationships developed during this run on the beach.