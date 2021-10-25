Katie Thurston Shares Shocking News That She & Blake Moynes Have Split

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have split. Katie made the announcement on Instagram on October 25, 2021. A few minutes later, Blake shared the same statement on his Instagram account.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision,” the couple’s statement read.

Further details of what may have gone wrong are unclear. Katie and Blake’s breakup comes after the two were set to reunite after being apart for the past month. Blake had been working in Africa, a trip which had been planned before he even got engaged. The couple previously talked about traveling to Africa together.

“We’re just going to essentially take turns, chunks at a time. There’s times where I’m going to be in Canada for a period, he’ll come to San Diego. If it allows, I’ll go with him to Africa and join him on the things he’s working on. Sometimes we will have to be apart, but we’re just not really ready to put roots anywhere, so we kind of have this luxury of getting to be in multiple countries,” Katie told Entertainment Tonight back in August.

Katie & Blake Have Posted About Each Other While Apart

Despite spending the last few weeks apart, Blake and Katie both posted on their respective Instagram Stories about each other, and seemed excited to reunite. Katie was scheduled to travel to Canada over the weekend of October 24, though it’s unclear if she actually made the trip.

Meanwhile, Blake posted a photo just 10 days ago, and tagged Katie in the caption. “This was your kind of night and I wish you were here to share it with me! @thekatiethurston the only bug invited,” he wrote.

“It makes me happy to see you thriving in this environment,” Katie commented on the post, adding the heart eyes emoji.

On October 13, Katie shared a photo of her new hairstyle, and Blake commented, “Okay, okay,” along with the fire emoji.

Interestingly, Katie actually debunked split rumors on October 16. “You and Blake are not liking each other’s posts. Is all ok?” a fan asked on Instagram. “lol yes,” Katie responded. You can see a screenshot of the exchange on Twitter. “Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his ass off and yet this is what some people notice,” Katie wrote.

Katie Thought She & Blake Were Going to Be ‘Together Forever’

Katie and Blake certainly had skeptics going when they got engaged on “The Bachelorette” finale. The main reason? Blake had previously been on the show, and he dated both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Katie felt confident in her relationship with Blake, however, and made sure to make that clear.

“These past couple months have been amazing. We’ve grown so much since that proposal that you guys have seen. I think it just shows how far we are going to go together. This really isn’t just a temporary relationship. I do feel very confident we are going to be together forever,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

