Michael Allio’s Sexually-Charged Comment Deleted From Katie Thurston’s Instagram

At the start on Monday night’s “Men Tell All” special on July 19, 2021, viewers of “The Bachelorette” watched an emotional scene in which Michael Allio called his son, James. During the call, it was clear to see that Michael really missed James, but there was one thing in particular that James said that changed everything for Michael.

James told his dad that he wondered why he no longer wanted to see him, and this broke Michael’s heart — enough so that Michael broke things off with Katie Thurston in the very next scene. Their chat was very emotional, but Michael explained to Katie that it wasn’t anything personal, and that he simply had to leave to be with his little boy.

Although Thurston understood, she was very upset, and found herself questioning everything — at least, that’s how the show was edited. The “Men Tell All” aired next, and Michael was in attendance at the taping. During his time in the hot seat, he told hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams that he would “100%” give a relationship with Katie another shot if she gave him the opportunity.

It has been a couple of weeks since “Men Tell All” taped, and Michael has been fairly active on social media, especially in the comments section of Katie’s posts. However, some of his comments have fans wondering if Katie might be giving Michael another chance — or if she broke up with the guy that she chose on the finale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Left a Sexually-Charged Comment on 1 of Katie’s Instagram Photos

On July 30, 2021, Katie took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing black lingerie. She captioned the photo with one black heart, later adding “Ah sh*t. This is a Wendy’s huh…” to the comments. However, she wasn’t the only person from “The Bachelorette” to comment.

Katie’s ex, Michael, also left an interesting comment. Although it has since been deleted (either by Michael or Katie), fans took plenty of screenshots.

“Can’t say what I’d like to…,” Michael wrote, adding three emoji; a flame, a wide-eyed face, and another flame.

This wasn’t the only time that Michael commented on one of Katie’s photos, either. On July 28, 2021, Katie posted a picture of herself at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. She was wearing a green dress, showing off her legs, while sitting in a blue chair.

“Green is your color, am I right people? Whoa,” Michael wrote, adding an open-mouth emoji. In fairness, Katie’s ex Connor Brennan also commented, “idk that’s whiskey business,” making a play on Katie’s caption.

Michael’s Comments Have Fans Wondering if She’s Engaged

Fans are becoming more curious about what happened with Katie and her season pick after “The Bachelorette” ended. According to Reality Steve, Katie did end up getting engaged on the finale — and she was still with her fiance at the time that “After the Final Rose” filmed, but it’s entirely possible that she’s single — and that Michael knows it.

While some fans are totally here for a Michael and Katie reunion, others have taken to slamming him for being “disrespectful.”

“Dude… don’t you know that she’s engaged?” one Instagram user wrote underneath Michael’s comment on Katie’s post.

“This isn’t okay at all. What [if] she’s engaged? The disrespect,” a Redditor wrote on a thread dedicated to Michael’s Instagram comments.

“Ok but like if she is engaged, would he be saying this?!?!?!?!!?!?!?!!?!? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?” another Redditor commented.

“Whyyy?!! Stop it [Michael]. I like him, but this is extremely cringey,” added a third.

There is also the possibility that Michael is commenting these things to throw people off and make the finale that much more interesting, but fans don’t seem to think this is the case. There is now a Reddit thread titled “Mikey (A) Likey” in which Michael is being compared to Michael Scott from “The Office” by way of a fan-created meme.

READ NEXT: Photo of Katie Thurston at ‘After the Final Rose’ Leaked Online