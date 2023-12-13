Katie Thurston’s Relationship Status After ‘FBoy Island’ Finale Emerges

Former “The Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston returned to reality television in recent months in hopes of finding love again. Not only did she pop up on season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but she was also one of three leads on season 3 of “FBoy Island.” The finale of “FBoy Island aired on December 8, and she chose “Nice Guy” Vince Xu. Has the relationship lasted?

Unfortunately, Thurston and Xu revealed after the “FBoy Island” finale that they are no longer dating.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vincent Xu Confirmed the Romance With Katie Thurston Is Over

Thurston’s first Instagram post after the “FBoy Island” finale only hinted at where things stood with Xu. “To @vincexu – I’m thankful our paths continued to cross and that you are now part of a chapter I’ll never forget.” The former “Bachelorette” added, “Glad we finally experienced those bottomless mimosas we dreamt about while on the island.”

In his Instagram Stories on December 11, Xu was more direct. A fan asked if the couple was still together, and he replied, “No. But that’s ok.”

Xu explained, “In life, you rarely meet someone that you get to share such a special chapter of your life with. And for that, I’m so grateful.” The “FBoy Island” star continued, “I know I’ll look back and smile/laugh/cringe at our cheesey lil love story on fboy island.”

He also wrote, “And although we didn’t make it to the destination, I’ll always be thankful for our journey @katiethurston.”

Could Thurston give things another shot with one of the other guys who lasted until her final three? She was quite torn between Xu and Benedict Polizzi, who was a nice guy during season 2 but returned as an “FBoy” in season 3. So far, it doesn’t appear anything romantic has developed there.

Marco Delvecchio was another nice guy who charmed Thurston, and it seems the two have remained on good terms. However, recent Instagram Stories of his suggest it’s all friendship and no romance.

At this point, Thurston still follows all three men on Instagram. Given that, it seems while she did not find her forever love, she did form some lasting friendships.

Some ‘FBoy Island’ Fans Thought Xu Love-Bombed Thurston

It appears that “FBoy Island” fans on Reddit were not entirely surprised to learn of Thurston and Xu’s split. The pair had a fair number of viewers rooting for their relationship to succeed, though.

“I looked at him sideways when he said “I love you” by the second one on one date…. wth dude, I was rooting for you and suddenly you release that love bombing red flag,” one Redditor admitted.

“Truly lmao I was surprised she picked him cuz after he said ILY on the second one on one date I was jumping the SS Vince ship 🛳️ 🚩🚩🚩,” concurred another.

“Shocked. 🥱 She must have gotten tired of the constant love bombing and she will take the money. Smart woman. She should focus on her comedy career and maybe not do reality tv again,” added a different Redditor.

“I think she was way more into Benny but was too scared to lose out on that cash,” suggested someone on another Reddit thread.

Someone else countered, “I’m genuinely shocked and dying to know what happened? I thought they were really cute together!”

While season 3 of “FBoy Island” was airing, Thurston briefly appeared on season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” She talked with ex-fiance Blake Moynes, and their discussion left him somewhat rattled.

Thurston and Moynes have sparked some buzz within Bachelor Nation that perhaps they could give their relationship another shot. So far, however, it doesn’t appear that has happened either.