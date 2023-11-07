Blake Moynes Spotted With a Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star & Fans Are Freaking Out

Blake Moynes was spotted with his ex, Katie Thurston, in San Diego and “Bachelorette” fans are freaking out.

On Sunday, November 5, 2023, Thurston uploaded a picture of her and Moynes on her Instagram Stories. The two were all smiles as they posed together. In another post the next day, Thurston shared a video of herself looking perplexed.

“Me not sure what to post on my IG story next after yesterdays post without context,” she captioned the post.

Moynes proposed to Thurston on the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette.” They ended their engagement three months later.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Thurston captioned an Instagram post at the time, per Us Weekly. The post has since been deleted.

Moynes took part in “Bachelor in Paradise” season 9, but, according to Reality Steve, he self-eliminates.

Blake Moynes Also Shared the Picture of Him & Katie Thurston Together

Moynes was in San Diego to support Global Conservation Force, an anti-poaching and animal conservation organization that is near and dear to Moynes’ heart.

“There is currently a race to save the worlds’ threatened wildlife. Anti-Poaching Rangers stand between the poachers and the wildlife they desire. Due to the intensity of the recent outbreak of rhino and elephant poaching; anti poaching rangers, in some regions of the world, have become more like military teams,” reads the organization’s website.

Moynes spoke at the event and posted about it afterwards. Based on what he shared on his Instagram Stories, it appears as though Thurston was on-hand to support Moynes and the cause.

Moynes also shared the photo of him and Thurston together and used the publicity to his benefit. He encouraged fans to following the Global Conservation Force’s Instagram page by saying the organization had the “inside scoop.”

“Spread the word and go follow them,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Fans Reacted to the Snap of Blake Moynes & Katie Thurston on Reddit

Seeing Moynes and Thurston together again was surprising for many fans, especially because of how things ended between them. The duo blamed their failed engagement on long distance and Thurston quickly jumped into another full-blown relationship with another “Bachelorette” suitor, John Hersey.

The two had become really close friends and dated for a few months after Thurston broke things off with Moynes. Thurston and Hersey eventually went their separate ways, too.

Now that Thurston and Moynes have reunited, fans seem to have very mixed feelings; some are hoping the two rekindle their love while others think they’re better off as friends. One thing is for certain: many fans have been going crazy after seeing the two former lovebirds together again. This was evidenced by the DMs sent to “The Bitcherlorette” on Instagram. The person who runs the account added a photo of a burning office on the page’s Instagram Stories along with the caption, “live look at my DMs” after resharing the Moynes/Thurston pic.

Meanwhile, dozens of fans took to Reddit to discuss.

“They look like they’re made for each other,” one person wrote.

“If they figure out the logistics of living together/time together/distance/mainly due to his work and Canada, I honestly think they seem like a great couple. They seem to be aligned in values, what they want and sense of humor. They seem like people who communicate assertively, don’t have a lot of drama/jealousy issues and have so much fun together all while having their own interest, personalities and friend groups,” someone else weighed in.

“I think they are just really good friends. They seem to get along well but I never really felt much chemistry with them! They do look happy in this photo though,” a third comment read.

“They’re such a cute couple honestly,” a fourth Redditor said.

