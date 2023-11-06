Fans Want ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Recchia to Date Serial Star

Former “Bachelorette” lead Rachel Recchia‘s journey to find love for a third time is currently playing out on ABC.

From “The Bachelor” to “Bachelor in Paradise,” Recchia’s journey has certainly been entertaining, but, so far, it hasn’t ended in her happily ever after.

On November 2, 2023, the Florida native shared a couple of snaps from the beach, both with her and Blake Moynes. Moynes has been on three seasons of “The Bachelorette.” He got engaged to Katie Thurston at the end of her season, but the two split shortly after going public. In 2023, Moynes accepted an invitation to Mexico for another shot at love.

“We’re not judging u…unless ur not tuning in to watch bachelor in paradise tonight,” Recchia captioned her Instagram post. People suggesting that she and Moynes give things a go took over the comments section shortly thereafter.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think Rachel Recchia & Blake Moynes Should Date

Despite hanging out in “Paradise,” Recchia and Moynes were both linked to other people while filming the show. Moynes had been spending a lot of time with Jess Girod, but ultimately the two didn’t work out. According to Reality Steve, Moynes left the show on his own accord.

Meanwhile, Recchia tested the waters a bit before linking up with Brayden Bowers, but their romance seems to fizzle out before the end of the season; Reality Steve also reported that Recchia self-eliminated.

But after Recchia shared the post of her and Moynes, some fans encouraged the two to date.

“But like why are you not trying to date Blake yet,” one person asked.

“I want to see a date with you two,” someone else wrote.

“BLAKE AND RACHEL PLS GET TOGETHER,” a third comment read.

“Okay, but hear me out. You and Blake. Okay there I said it. And so did a million others,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Rachel Recchia & Tino Franco Got Engaged on the Finale of ‘The Bachelorette’

On her season of “The Bachelorette,” Recchia did end up getting engaged to Tino Franco, but the two split shortly after the season ended. During a tense chat on “After the Final Rose,” Recchia and Franco talked about their relationship — and the fact that he cheated on her, effectively ending their engagement before the season even finished airing.

On the October 20, 2022, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Franco opened up about what transpired between he and Recchia.

“Obviously, there are things that, you know, transpired between me and Rachel that — as we’ve both said — are deeply personal. And we’re not going to touch it that, [but] I think we can very easily go through the timeline without touching any of that,” Franco said (via Us Weekly).

“I do not stand by what I did at all. It was not cool. It wasn’t fair to Rachel. And it haunts me daily, still. It’s something I’m ashamed of. And certainly, like, wish I could have done it differently, like, a million times over. … I’m trying to go through and unfold and figure out why my insecurities, my ego could just take over my actions like that and just led me down this path to go to rock bottom,” he added.

READ NEXT: Jason Tartick & Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Recent Posts Spark Reconciliation Chatter