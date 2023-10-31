Katie Thurston Lied While Applying for ‘The Bachelor’

Former “The Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston has now been on three franchise shows, although so far, she has not found lasting love. She first appeared on Matt James’ run as “The Bachelor.” After that, Thurston was briefly engaged to Blake Moynes during her season of “The Bachelorette.”

She returned to the franchise for season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which is currently airing. In addition, Thurston is simultaneously starring on season 3 of “FBoy Island.”

Thurston recently admitted that she was not entirely truthful in her initial application for “The Bachelor” franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Thurston Was Dishonest About Her College Education

On October 28, Us Weekly posted some fun tidbits about Thurston. She provided answers for their regular feature on 25 different things fans may not already know about the person featured. Her confession that she had lied while trying to earn a spot on “The Bachelor” was one of those things.

“I lied about my college education on my ‘Bachelor’ application,” Thurston admitted.

Unfortunately, “The Bachelorette” star did not provide any additional context into exactly what she claimed on her application that was inaccurate.

According to Herald Net, Thurston is from Snohomish County, in Washington State. She graduated from Lynnwood High School, and when she was cast on “The Bachelor,” she had been working at a bank.

People noted Thurston was working as a bank marketing manager in Renton, Washington, before filming her first reality television show.

‘The Bachelorette’ Did Attend College for a While

Thurston did allude in an old Instagram post from September 2020 that she had some college experience, though. “Anyone else remember themed house parties in college?”

The former “Bachelorette” shared a photo that showed her with another gal dressed up in silly outfits, and the message implied the picture was taken at a college party.

Another old Instagram post of Thurston’s did provide some specific insight into what she did after her high school graduation.

In August 2021, “The Bachelorette” wrote, “My entire life, I wanted to be a veterinarian.” Thurston was accepted at Washington State University as she completed high school. Instead of attending WSU, she “chose to start with community college first after graduating from high school.”

Thurston continued, “Like many plans, they never go as expected, and I started working in the financial industry that would continue for the next decade.”

“The Bachelorette” star was engaged to her final rose recipient, Blake Moynes, when she shared the post. “Today, I am now engaged to a man who shares the same passion for animals and together, we can really make an impact.”

Moynes, who had previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette,” is a wildlife manager, indicated Life & Style.

Based on that Instagram post of Thurston’s, it seems she did some community college, but dropped out to continue working in banking. As far as lying on her Bachelor Nation application, it sounds as if she perhaps said she had graduated college when she had not.

Thurston’s Lie May Have Been in Her Best Interest in Getting Cast

Thurston’s confession did generate a bit of conversation on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

One Redditor questioned, “She lied about her college education? Why? Why would the show care?”

“For the women in particular it seems like all of them have college degrees from 4 year schools. I would guess it’s a preference they have in casting to make people seem more ‘desirable,'” replied a different Redditor.

Someone else named a few other former Bachelor Nation female contestants who seemingly did not have 4-year degrees. However, those ladies definitely seemed to be in the minority in comparison to the field of former female contestants as a whole.