Kelley Flanagan Slammed Over Wedding Look: ‘Main Character Syndrome’

Former “The Bachelor” contestant Kelley Flanagan shared some highlights from a big event this week, as she attended an upscale wedding in Greece. Flanagan was dressed to the nines for the reception, and some of her fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities quickly commented on her Instagram post with compliments. It turned out, however, that her look did not win rave reviews from everybody who took a peek at her photos.

Here’s what you need to know:

Flanagan Pulled out All the Stops

The attorney and former “Bachelor” contestant wore a form-fitting, shimmery full-length black dress that had a thigh-high slit and a cut-out that allowed her to show off a significant amount of cleavage. Flanagan wore her long, dark tresses pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she accessorized with hoop earrings and white wedge sandals. The look was definitely a show stopper and her “Bachelor” pal Victoria Fuller commented on the Instagram post with a long string of fire emoji. “ur kidding me… g2g bye,” Fuller added.

Quite a few of Flanagan’s supporters echoed that she looked stunning, but there were critics as well. “We can all agree you look gorgeous…but as a wedding guest????” questioned one person. “This dress is so inappropriate to wear to a wedding,” someone else declared. Some people also pointed out that a brief video clip of the bride and groom came as the fourth upload in the post, while some thought it should have been first. “Tried to upstage the bride [eye roll emoji] main character syndrome,” a critic shared. Not everybody agreed with that, with at least one person pointing out it’s Flanagan’s Instagram page, so, therefore, it’s not a major faux pas for her to showcase her look first.

Some Criticisms Were Quite Strongly Worded

“I’m sure the bride was thrilled you wore this to her wedding. How desperately did you need attention on someone else’s wedding day?” another commenter questioned. “She’s always looking for attention!” wrote someone else. Flanagan’s wedding look also sparked a lengthy thread of commentary with “The Bachelor” Reddit crew. Quite a few Redditors defended Flanagan and thought she looked great. “Y’all about to make me defend kelley… it’s an outdoor boujee rich mykonos wedding. And it’s not even that bad. This sub has been raging over anything and everything lately,” shared a reluctant Flanagan supporter.

“A lot of the comments are reading like my conservative aunt’s Facebook posts….reeking of insecurity with a misogynistic undertone,” someone else clapped back on Reddit. Another Redditor concurred, noting, “I think she looks hot and judging from the background, she’s in line with other guests in terms of degree of formality.” Yet another commenter pointed out nobody knew what the dress code was for this wedding, and some others also suggested the criticism was rooted in misogyny.

One comment that many others upvoted may have captured one of the best takes on Flanagan’s look. “Normal wedding? Too much. Mykonos wedding for super wealthy people that a Grammy award winning artist is playing at? I’m not gonna pretend I understand the social norms/expectations, there.” The musical group The Chainsmokers played at the wedding, and Flanagan included a short clip of their performance. “The Bachelor” star appeared to feel flawless and confident about her look that night, so she may not give much thought to any of the criticisms tossed her way.