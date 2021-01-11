Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Newly Single ‘Bachelor’ Star as She Announces Major Life Decision

Bachelor Nation is showing its support for a newly single former Bachelor star after she announced that she’s making a big move. As previously reported by Heavy, Peter Weber announced his split from Kelley Flanagan on New Year’s Eve. The two had been planning a move to New York together, but things just didn’t work out.

Now, in her first Instagram update since she reflected on her time with Weber, Flanagan wrote a lengthy caption to accompany a new photo. In the snap, she sat in a white Adirondack chair while wearing a yellow dress, and looking off to the side with a pensive look about her. The photo was appropriate for the caption that Flanagan posted.

Flanagan announced her plans for the year, including a big move to the Big Apple. The reflection-type post was well-received amongst friends and fans alike. You can read the post below.

“2021 has been a rough start but if I’ve learned anything the last couple of days, it’s to keep pushing through no matter what life throws at you. You can’t help what happens but you can choose how you react. It’s ok to not feel the best at times and honestly, it makes you appreciate the good things in life. The saying “when it rains it’s pours” has definitely hit me with adjustments but this is just a chapter of my life! I’ll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York! I’m excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I’ll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way. In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career! After of all of this, it’s been amazing to reflect and realize how grateful I am for all the good I have in my life.”

Bachelor Nation Rallied Around Flanagan, Leaving Positive, Supportive Comments on Her Post

Flanagan will be spending some time in Florida before moving up north in a few months. The big move is something that will undoubtedly change her life, but she sounds like she’s ready to start anew.

Flanagan’s post did not go unnoticed by Bachelor Nation. Everyone from Chris Harrison to Becca Tilley commented on the post, leaving sweet messages for Flanagan.

“You got this girl and we’re always here for you,” Bachelor host Chris Harrison wrote.

“So proud of you always, Kelley. You’re friggin amazing, girl,” Alayah Benavidez added.

“Love you, Kel,” Tammy Kay Ly commented, adding a red heart emoji.

“So beautiful,” Becca Tilley wrote, adding a yellow heart emoji.

The positivity didn’t stop there; the post garnered more than 1,300 comments in just three hours. It also received more than 100,000 likes.

Kelley Flanagan Was Originally Planning on Moving to New York With Peter Weber

Kelley Flanagan lived in Chicago before deciding to relocate to New York with Peter Weber. Although the two split before they made the move. Now, it appears as though Flanagan is going to follow through with the move — albeit on her own. Weber moved to New York

“It is officially moving day. I’ve got all this stuff packed up right here ready to go. New York, we comin’!” Weber previously said in an Instagram story, according to People Magazine. The two had decided on the Big Apple, in part due to convenience — the city is easy to fly in and out of, which is ideal for Weber, since he’s a pilot.

“Working from home during the pandemic has allowed Flanagan to get a good idea of how she’d function working from another city, while Weber’s work as a pilot takes him across the country anyway,” Entertainment Tonight previously reported.

The move will be a big one for Flanagan, especially because she’s relocating by herself. Her life may look a little different than how she planned, but she’s going to be just fine.

