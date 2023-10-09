Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch Welcome New Baby: PHOTOS

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are now parents to two. The pair just welcomed their second child and shared the exciting news via social media.

Wendt and Loch first connected on the beach in 2018 during season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” detailed Us Weekly. The duo split before filming ended, as Wendt got cold feet and initiated a breakup. However, the two reconnected off-camera and have been going strong ever since.

A few months after their “Bachelor in Paradise” season finale aired, Loch moved to Canada, where Wendt was based. He proposed in August 2019 and they welcomed their first son, August William, in November 2021.

Loch and Wendt postponed their wedding a couple of times, due to Covid and then her pregnancy, but the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars tied the knot in a stunning Sarasota, Florida event in October 2022. In January, the couple announced they were expecting their second child, and they noted they were not going to find out the baby’s gender ahead of time. Now, the baby has arrived.

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Welcomed Another Son

On October 8, Wendt took to his Instagram page to share the news of their baby’s arrival. “Happy Thanksgiving from our now family of 4,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s caption began.

As Calendarpedia details, in Canada, Thanksgiving Day is always in October, on the second Monday of the month. Oftentimes, the holiday is celebrated by families during the weekend ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

“Everyone meet our son Nash Lochland Wendt 10.7.23,” the new father to two sons added. He detailed that both baby Nash and Loch were “doing great” and were ready to head home.

Wendt also detailed, “Our new favourite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother.”

The first photo in Wendt’s post showed the family of four posing together in their hospital room. Wendt held Nash, who was wrapped up in a blanket, while Loch held August on her hip. Two additional photos and a short video showed precious moments of the new family of four while they waited to leave the hospital.

The Wendt Family of 4 Is Home & Doing Well

Both Loch and Wendt shared some additional tidbits via their Instagram Stories. In one short Instagram Story, Wendt shared a video showing Loch reading a book to August while they sat on top of the hospital bed. “@astridloch is the definition of super mom,” he captioned the clip.

Another photo on Wendt’s Instagram Stories revealed, “The boys are all home.” The photo showed Wendt sitting on the couch with August next to him, and baby Nash was being held by both of them.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star also shared a photo that included both August in his car seat as a newborn heading home, and a photo of Nash doing the same. It appeared the two boys wore the same hat and onesie, looking nearly identical.

Loch’s Instagram Stories included a photo of August, wearing a “big brother” sweatshirt, next to the bassinet with Nash in it. “Happy Canadian Thanksgiving,” she wrote, adding, “Thankful doesn’t begin to describe it.”