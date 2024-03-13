‘Bachelor’ Winner Urges Fans to Be ‘Kind’ to Leslie Fhima

Ahead of the Fantasy Suite dates, each remaining woman on “The Bachelor” sat down to chat with someone from “The Golden Bachelor.”

Warning: “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Kelsey Anderson received advice from Leslie Fhima; the runner- up on Gerry Turner’s season. After their meeting and chat, which aired on the Monday, March 11, 2024, episode, some fans took to social media to express concerns over the conversation that Anderson and Fhima had. Quite a few people felt that Fhima made Anderson have doubts about her connection with Joey Graziadei.

The feedback caused Anderson to take to social media to make a request.

“Leslie helped me realize regardless the outcome I will be OK. I am so thankful for our talk,” Anderson wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 12, 2024. “Please please be kind,” she added.

Fans of the show are aware, however, that Graziadei ends up choosing Anderson in the end.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima Was ‘Devastated’ When Her Relationship With Gerry Turner Ended

As part of the chat they had prior to the Fantasy Suite dates, Fhima spoke to Anderson about how broken hearted she was when Turner chose Theresa Nist over her on “The Golden Bachelor.”

“Be completely organic. Don’t let anything come into your head. Be present. Just [focus] on each other. And make use of every second,” Fhima said. “I went into my last day confident by the things we talked about and the things [Gerry] said to me, and I didn’t get chosen, and that was hard,” she continued.

“I wish I wouldn’t have felt so confident, because then I was devastated. [I was] very, very sad, because I was really in love with him,” Fhima added. She went on to say that the breaking up was unexpected.

“I would not wish that on my worst enemy — that feeling I had where I was confident and that was it,” she said.

Fans Supported Leslie Fhima After Seeing Kelsey Anderson’s Post

Someone posted a screenshot of Anderson’s Instagram Stories on “The Bachelor” subreddit. Many fans defended Fhima and said that the advice that she gave Anderson was solid.

“Not sure why Leslie is getting hate but I thought it was sound advice. There are still other girls remaining and it’s only right to try to protect your heart in case you don’t get chosen. I didn’t see it as Leslie trying to plant doubt in Kelsey’s mind,” one person wrote.

“Leslie did nothing wrong. She was positive and encouraging while still being realistic and sensible about the possible outcomes,” someone else added.

“I mean Leslie did tell the truth. Of course, you’re not always going to be the one chosen even if you feel like it, and Leslie shared her honest experience. Kelsey seemed to understand and handled the conversation well. As someone already shared in here, I really think production got in her head,” a third Redditor said.

“They shouldn’t have to ask people to be kind. we should just be kind. it’s kind of embarrassing and pathetic the way some people in this fanbase choose to act,” a fourth comment read.

