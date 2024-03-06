Joey Graziadei’s Final Rose Spoilers Accidentally Confirmed by Franchise Alum

The season 28 finale of “The Bachelor” is on the horizon. Joey Graziadei has met the families of his final ladies, and he made the difficult decision to send Maria Georgas home without a Fantasy Suite date. When it comes to the final rose ceremony, spoilers about who receives Graziadei’s final rose have already emerged. However, those spoilers recently shifted in a big way.

Now, a fellow Bachelor Nation alum, and pal of Graziadei’s, has accidentally spilled the beans and confirmed the latest “Bachelor” spoilers.

Warning! Major “The Bachelor” spoilers ahead!

‘Bachelorette’ Star Jason Tartick Hyped an Upcoming Podcast Episode with Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson

On March 4, “The Bachelor” fans caught a major slip-up in a promo for one of Jason Tartick’s upcoming podcast episodes. Tartick, who was on Becca Kufrin’s season and was later engaged to former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, hosts the “Trading Secrets” podcast.

Tartick deleted the clip quickly after it went live. He did not address the issue of mistakenly mentioning Anderson and Graziadei in a way that made it clear they were a couple.

However, it seems likely he deleted it after realizing his mistake. Unfortunately for Tartick, “The Bachelor” fans caught the mistake and saved the video.

The clip was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit, as well as in the Instagram Stories for the Bachelor Whatever page. The voiceover by Tartick noted that he had YouTube star Kat Stickler coming up in a future “Trading Secrets” episode, along with former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood.

Then, Tartick said, “We will have Joey and Kelsey from ‘The Bachelor’ on” and he didn’t miss a beat as he went on to note some other upcoming guests.

Shortly after Graziadei finished filming “The Bachelor,” spoiler king Reality Steve told fans that Daisy Kent received the season 28 final rose. On February 27, however, he admitted his original spoilers were incorrect.

Reality Steve addressed the correction on Instagram, as well as via his podcast and blog. “Back in November I had reported that Joey was engaged to Daisy. That spoiler was wrong,” he wrote.

He continued, “Joey is engaged to Kelsey A. and has been since filming ended.”

Tartick Isn’t the First in Bachelor Nation to Spoil a Season’s Ending

The way that Tartick smoothly mentioned Graziadei and Anderson as a couple confirmed Reality Steve’s spoilers for many fans. The wording was such that it clearly implied that Graziadei and Anderson are a couple.

Quite a few “Bachelor” fans on Reddit immediately questioned whether Tartick might get sued by ABC over the mistake.

“He certainly is trading a secret here, unfortunately for him all he will probably be getting in return is a lawsuit, 💀” one Redditor quipped.

Tartick isn’t the only person from the franchise to accidentally spoil a season’s ending, though.

Perhaps the most obvious example happened Bristowe spoiled her season by accidentally posting a Snapchat video publicly. The video included her final rose pick, Shawn Booth, and she had intended to send it privately to a producer.

At the time, Reality Steve’s spoiler suggested Bristowe had remained single after her season.

Some Fans Lamented Getting Accidentally Spoiled by Tartick

A handful of “Bachelor” fans responded to the accidental spoiler on social media.

One fan tweeted, “The way jason tartick just spoiled the winner on his podcast and edited it out of the intro like reddit wouldn’t screen record and post it…”

Another tweet read, “I can’t believe Jason Tartick just ruined the finale for me.”

Someone else posted, “Jason Tartick possibly spoiling the end of the season on his podcast wasn’t what I was expecting to p*ss me off today yet here we are.”