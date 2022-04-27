Matt James Helped an Older Man Cross the Finish Line at the Boston Marathon

Matt James has spent the last several weeks training for the Boston Marathon. The former “Bachelor” star crossed the finish line in the race, which took place on Monday, April 18, 2022.

James had a whole cheering squad watching him from the sidelines, including his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, and his mom, Patty James.

“hey you! i love you & I’m SO proud of you. this man is currently in the middle of the Boston marathon running for @theuso and he is crushing it. please pray for him & all the runners for their safety, strength, and encouragement,’ Kirkconnell captioned an Instagram post of her and James while he was running the race. “UPDATE: he CRUSHED it and set a personal record!!!!” she added.

What many people didn’t see was that James actually stopped to help an older gentleman who was struggling toward the end of the race.

The Man That James Helped Posted About it on Facebook

After the race was over, the man that got assistance from James took to a private group on Facebook to thank the reality star for the help.

“What a day! As I hit Boylston st. My stomach said no way. You can guess the rest. I was saved by this fine young man. He put his hand on my shoulder and said, we’re finishing together. Matt, you saved me and am ever grateful to you,” the post read. You can see a screenshot of the post on Reddit.

James shared a screenshot of the post on his Instagram Stories after the race.

“My DAWG MARK,” he captioned the screenshot, which included a photo of him and the gentleman. “That’s what the running community is all about,” James added.

Fans Thought James’ Gesture Was Kind & Commented on a Reddit Thread About it

Over the past few weeks, James shared some details on how he was preparing to run Boston’s 26.2-mile race, even revealing that he was hit by a car in New York City, which caused a bit of a setback in his training.

Many “Bachelor” fans were happy to see James was able to complete the Boston Marathon, but even more were delighted to read the feel-good story of James helping out a fellow runner. Several people took to Reddit to comment on James’ good deed.

“This is so freakin wholesome. I wonder if Mark knew who Matt was or if he was just shouting out the random fine young man who helped him finish the race. I’m living for all this pure as heck marathon content,” one Redditor commented.

“I don’t get why they didn’t show his personality when he was lead. He seems like such a genuinely nice person,” another person added.

“Omg I love thissss. The turn onto Boylston is the last leg, like not even a quarter of a mile, you can see the finish line. This is very sweet,” wrote a third Reddit user.

“God, everyday I swoon harder for Matt. He just seems like such a nice guy. A1 personality and I love that. Also, damn, he do be looking good,” a fourth comment read.

