Are Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Back on Again?

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have been on quite the roller coaster when it comes to their relationship.

The two fell in love on Matt’s season of “The Bachelor.” And while they didn’t get engaged on the finale, they left Nemacolin Resort — where the show was filmed — as a couple. The two dated for several weeks before things went south. Controversial photos of Rachael at an Old South ball hit the internet, and she was accused of being racist.

Reality Steve reported that Matt broke things off with Rachael, and that was confirmed on the tense, emotional “After the Final Rose” special that was almost hard to watch. And while Reality Steve assured fans that there was no way that Matt and Rachael would reconcile, that’s just what happened.

Reality Steve did an Instagram Live in which he laid everything out, letting fans know that he had been informed (and shown proof) that Matt and Rachael were in contact a lot after the show wrapped. However, Matt was basically caught red-handed trying to hook-up with another woman during a trip to Miami, Florida. That woman, identified as Grace, actually joined Reality Steve in a subsequent Facebook Live to tell her side of the story.

Needless to say, Matt and Rachael broke up once Rachael found out that he’d been two-timing her. It has been a couple of weeks since all of that went down, and some fans are wondering whether or not Matt and Rachael have worked things out — especially because he was in Atlanta, not too far from Rachael’s hometown, last weekend.

So, are these two back on? Not exactly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt & Rachael Are Reportedly not Speaking to One Another

A source told Us Weekly that Matt and Rachael are no longer speaking to one another.

“Rachael and Matt are on non-speaking terms after she learned about him lying about being in communication with another girl,” the source told the outlet.

“He was in Atlanta this weekend, which is less than an hour away from where Rachael resides, and he has not reached out to her to make amends or apologize. As far as she’s concerned, what they had is in the past now,” the source added.

Earlier this month, another source told Us Weekly that Rachael had been “very emotional,” because she really thought that Matt was going to give her a second chance. “She’s still trying to process this,” the source explained.

Rachael & Matt Seem to Have Both Moved on

Rachael has been active on social media, and she appears to be enjoying life. She’s been hanging out with girlfriends and apparently living her best life without Matt by her side.

Just this past weekend, she enjoyed a sushi and wine picnic with some friends, and she appeared to be laughing and having a good time.

However, Matt has also been out and about, even attending a charity basketball game along with stars like Justin Bieber, according to The Sun. He has also spent some time with friends in Florida, and his schedule doesn’t seem to letting up anytime soon.

Reality Steve hasn’t posted any additional scoop about Matt or Rachael, but it seems obvious that these two are done for good.

READ NEXT: Arie & Lauren Luyendyk Reveal Their Twins’ Initials