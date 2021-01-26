‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Suggest How Matt James Ends His Season

Matt James is well on his way to finding love on the current season of The Bachelor, and, now, new spoilers might reveal what happens on the finale of the show.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

In a few weeks, fans will find out how Matt James ends his season. Reality Steve has confirmed that, without a shadow of a doubt, Rachael Kirkconnell is the woman who receives his final rose. The blogger has also reported that the runner-up will be Michelle Young, who joined the cast on Monday night along with four other late additions.

Now, Reality Steve is reporting that it’s unlikely that both women will be going to the final rose ceremony. According to his blog, James is going to send Young home beforehand.

Colton Underwood Is the Only ‘Bachelor’ to Send the Other Women Home Before the Final Rose Ceremony

As Reality Steve points out, The Bachelor has been fairly predictable over the years; two women show up to the finale, both wearing exquisite dresses, and expecting to get engaged. Whomever is The Bachelor breaks the heart of one, and then proposes to the other. Traditionally speaking, the woman to arrive at the finale location first is the woman who goes home without a ring.

Colton Underwood was the very first Bachelor to send other women home before heading to the final rose ceremony. He had very strong feelings for Cassie Randolph, who decided that she didn’t want to get engaged after dating for such a short amount of time, and actually quit the show.

Despite Randolph’s decision, Underwood was dedicated to her and wanted to make their relationship work. Knowing where his heart was at, he decided to send home the other two women who were falling for him; Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams. This was the first time in Bachelor history that there wasn’t a final rose ceremony (Underwood presented Randolph with a rose on After the Final Rose which aired after the finale).

It sounds like something similar is going to happen on Matt James’ season, making him the second Bachelor ever to not have two women show up at the final rose ceremony. According to Reality Steve, James is going to send Young home before the ceremony takes place.

“I’ve been told that Matt actually lets Michelle go before the final rose ceremony. Take that as you will, as they usually don’t let the ‘Bachelor’ do that, that’s always been more of a thing on the ‘Bachelorette’ where the lead will save the final 2 guy the embarrassment of ‘walking to the altar’ only to get dumped,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog on Tuesday.

It’s Still Unknown Whether or Not Matt James Gets Engaged on the Finale

With Michelle Young leaving before the final rose ceremony, Rachael Kirkconnell will be the last woman standing. That is, if Reality Steve’s spoilers check out.

Kirkconnell will arrive at the makeshift stage, geared up to find out her fate. And while it has been reported that Kirkconnell will receive James’ final rose, it’s still unclear whether or not he gets down on one knee at the end of all of this.

“Matt chose Rachael and is still with her. I do not know if they’re engaged or not,” Reality Steve previously blogged.

Fans have been keeping an eye on Kirkconnell’s Instagram account for any accidental ring appearances, but she’s been pretty careful thus far — if she has a ring, that is. It’s only a matter of time before Reality Steve is able to confirm what exactly happens on the finale — and, if he can’t, he may get some intel on whether or not James presented Kirkconnell with her very own Neil Lane bauble.

