Name of Famous Soap Actress Floated as Possible ‘Golden Bachelorette’

A famous soap actress’s name has been floated as a possible “Golden Bachelorette.”

According to Radar Online, the network is considering Susan Lucci, who was recently widowed, for the role, although it’s not clear whether she would want to do it. Lucci, 77, starred in “All My Children.”

Lucci “is reportedly ABC’s choice for the network’s groundbreaking Golden Bachelorette gig,” Radar Online reported.

ABC has not formally announced a “Golden Bachelorette,” although casting has started for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Lucci’s Status as a Widow Who Had a Loving, Longstanding Marriage May Appeal to the Producers

The Sun also reported that “ABC has actress Susan Lucci, 77, at the top of its list.”

According to the Sun, Lucci’s story as a widow who enjoyed a loving, long-term relationship with her spouse echoes the narrative that fans enjoyed with “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner.

However, The Sun attributed the information to The National Enquirer, a tabloid. Producers have not yet confirmed the information, and Lucci has provided no public comment.

Before Lucci’s name circulated as a possibility, most chatter online focused on “Golden Bachelor” contestants like Leslie Fhima and Susan Noles as possible “Golden Bachelorettes.”

The possibility that Lucci might be considered has hit social media, where fans were mixed in a Reddit thread devoted to the idea. Wrote one, “I love her but I don’t know how they’d ever cast the men for her. I’d rather see someone not famous trying to find love.”

Although several other fans wrote that they hope ABC picks someone who isn’t a celebrity as the lead, another person wrote, “I like Susan Lucci and I think her journey would be interesting. Unlike her character Erica Kane, Susan was married to her husband for 52 years. He passed away a couple of years ago. I’m usually not interested in celebrities but I feel a kind of empathy for her, being widowed myself.”

Lucci’s husband, Helmut Huber, died in 2022. In February 2023, Lucci told People Magazine that she wasn’t ready to start dating. “I just miss him and he’s worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life,” she told People.

Of dating, she said then, “No, I’m not ready. It’s just 10 months and anyway, whatever the time is, I’m not ready.”

A Network Executive Said ‘Something Will Be Coming Soon’

Rob Mills, unscripted chief at ABC, increased fans’ hopes for a “Golden Bachelorette.”

“I think something will be coming soon,” he said, Deadline reported on January 29.

Mills added that he wanted to be “really careful” with how the show is constructed so it is as successful as “The Golden Bachelor.”

According to Deadline, the success of The “Golden Bachelor” has increased the chances of a “Golden Bachelorette,” reporting that “The Golden Bachelor” had “marked the strongest average for any season of an ABC unscripted series in five years.”

