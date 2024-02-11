It’s Official: ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Is Coming

After the popularity of “The Golden Bachelor,” fans have been clamoring to get a season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” There has been a lot of buzz and support swirling over the idea, with even “The Bachelor” producers and host Jesse Palmer saying they love the idea. Until now, however, the spinoff concept was not officially moving forward. Now, that has changed.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Will Debut in the Fall

On February 10, ABC finally shared the news Bachelor Nation wanted to hear. A new Instagram page for “The Golden Bachelorette” has been created, and it currently has one very important post.

“The moment you’ve been waiting for: #TheGoldenBachelorette is coming this Fall,” the caption read. The Instagram post included a mysterious teaser video, which essentially shared the same information posted in the caption.

So far, ABC has not spilled the details regarding which woman they have chosen to lead the debut season of “The Bachelorette.”

The odds seem high that the woman handing out roses will be someone from Gerry Turner’s season of “The Bachelor.” However, that isn’t known for certain yet.

Several Bachelor Nation alums commented on the post.

“More importantly… golden in paradise,” teased “Bachelor in Paradise” star Adam Gottschalk.

Nate Mitchell from “The Bachelorette” commented, “Lmao I could have bet my kidney that this was coming.”

Former “Bachelorette” star Luke Pell quipped, “Can I apply.”

“Yessss 🙌🙌,” gushed Jade Roper.

Spoilers Suggest ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Will Film in the Late Spring

During the December 18, 2023 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup Podcast,” the spoiler guru revealed some juicy details about “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“I think we’re going to get a ‘Bachelorette’ season in March like we usually do, and then a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ following it,” Reality Steve shared. Based on what he was hearing, producers were leaning toward filming a regular season of “The Bachelorette” beginning in March, as is typical. Filming usually wraps up in early May.

Then, directly after wrapping “The Bachelorette,” Reality Steve was hearing producers would shift directly into filming “The Golden Bachelorette.” He also heard that “Bachelor in Paradise” might go on hiatus for a year to make room for the “Golden Bachelor” spinoff.

Reality Steve noted that he expected the lead would probably be either Faith Martin or Leslie Fhima. However, he didn’t know for certain. Now that ABC has announced “The Golden Bachelorette” will debut in the fall, either an official lead announcement or spoilers regarding ABC’s pick will likely emerge soon.

Fans Are Rallying for Their ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Lead Pick

As soon as the news regarding “The Golden Bachelorette” emerged, Bachelor Nation started buzzing.

“It won’t be Susan, but it should be Susan,” one Redditor commented, referring to Susan Noles.

“I will be shocked if it’s not Leslie or Joan, but it should be Ellen,” suggested another Redditor. Joan Vassos and Ellen Goltzer were also contestants on Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

“None of them. Don’t come for me. I want to see a new face. A new personality would be lovely,” noted a different poster.

“Please let it be Faith, Joan, or Ellen,” commented an eager fan on “The Golden Bachelorette” Instagram post.

“OMG I NEED TO SEE EDITH AS GOLDEN BACHELORETTE 😍😍😍,” read another Instagram comment, referring to “The Golden Bachelor” contestant Edith Aguirre..