‘Bachelorette’ Favorite Brings Date to Wells Adams’ Wedding

On August 20, “Bachelor Nation” gathered to watch Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland get married. Dozens of photos and videos from the event have made their way to social media, and one significant “Bachelor in Paradise” spoiler was confirmed amid everything that was shared.

Warning! Spoilers ahead!

The Guest List Was Filled With Show Veterans

Given how long Adams has been involved with “Bachelor Nation,” it likely comes as no surprise to fans he has developed a lot of lasting friendships with other former contestants. In addition, quite a few of Hyland’s former “Modern Family” co-stars attended, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson even officiated the wedding.

In various videos and photos that have emerged in the days since the winery wedding, fans have seen stars such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Joe Amabile, and many more having a blast. Less prominent, but still visible in a few cases, was a still-under-wraps season 8 “Bachelor in Paradise” couple.

Spoiler king Reality Steve has shared scoop regarding what fans can expect from season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which debuts in late September. He revealed that former “Bachelorette” star Michael Allio, from Katie Thurston’s season, connected with Danielle Maltby, from Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Thurston and Maltby reportedly did not get engaged in Mexico at the end of filming as some other couples did. However, Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate they stayed together as a couple with plans to date in the real world. Now, it appears that romance is still going strong.

Maltby & Allio Apparently Attended the Wedding Together

Allio posted on Instagram he was at the wedding, and some “Bachelor Nation” fans were a bit perplexed by that. Granted, Allio recently filmed season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and Adams was there bartending again. However, it seems his presence at the wedding may have been thanks to his apparent gal pal. Maltby and Adams have been friends for quite some time, and she likely was on the guest list all along.

Back when she last appeared on “BiP,” Maltby and Adams were quietly crushing on one another in addition to being long-time friends. However, they didn’t act on those romantic feelings, although the friendship remained intact. Maltby was spotted in some photos of Adams and Hyland’s wedding, and right by her side was Allio.

Vogue shared dozens of professional photos from Hyland and Adams’ wedding, but it was hard to spot Allio and Maltby in them. In fact, they only appeared in the very last shot the outlet shared, and they were standing with a group of other “Bachelor” franchise couples. They stood next to one another in the front row of the group and appeared to be quite cozy with one another.

The Couple Seemed to Mostly Stay in the Background

Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted Maltby and Allio on the dance floor together in a video Viall shared on Instagram. Many likely missed it, but the couple was behind Amabile on the dance floor later in the evening.

One other shot captured the two together, and this one likely flew under the radar of almost everybody at the time. Ferguson’s husband, Justin Mikita, shared a selfie from the wedding via his Instagram stories, and it featured mostly the “Modern Family” cast. As could be seen when the shot was posted on Reddit, Allio and Maltby sat together in the row behind Nolan Gould and Ariel Winter.

How serious are Allio and Maltby at this point? “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will have to wait a while to find out, but it certainly appears their romance is working well in the real world.