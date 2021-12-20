Will Michelle Young’s ‘After the Final Rose’ Episode Be Canceled?

The finale of “The Bachelorette” will air on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and is supposed to be followed by the “After the Final Rose” special, which will be live for the first time in a couple of seasons.

After Michelle Young gets engaged, she will sit down with her final three guys — Nayte Olukoya, Brandon Jones, and Joe Coleman — to discuss how things played out this season — and to tie up any loose ends, hopefully giving some of her runners up closure, and getting some closure for herself, too.

The “After the Final Rose” special will also give viewers a first look of Michelle and her fiance, who will be able to go public for the very first time on live television. However, there is some chatter that the show could be interrupted — or even canceled.

Here’s what you need to know:

President Joe Biden Is Scheduled to Speak on Tuesday Night

If you are watching “The Bachelorette” in the United States, you might have an interruption for an unknown amount of time, as President Joe Biden is expected to speak.

According to The New York Times, Biden will be addressing the nation in regard to the new COVID-19 variation, Omicron. The president is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. Eastern and will more than likely be on television for an hour. All major television networks in the U.S. are expected to air the president’s speech.

Biden is said to be “prepared for the rising case levels” and he he will discuss how his administration “will respond to this challenge,” an official told NBC News.

Fans on Reddit are already complaining about the possibility of “The Bachelorette” or the “After the Final Rose” special being interrupted. With the POTUS speaking at 8 p.m., “The Bachelorette” will either be pushed back for folks on the East coast, or thousands of viewers will miss the first part of the show.

If the show doesn’t begin until after the president speaks, “After the Final Rose” could be disrupted by the evening news for folks on the East coast.

“Don’t play with us, Mr. President. We have other priorities here,” one Redditor wrote.

“Unless we’re shutting down – which I am sure is impossible – it doesn’t have to be at 8 p.m,” another person added.

“Literally any other time would work. Please President Biden, we’ve been waiting for this moment for forever,” a third comment read.

Could Rising COVID-19 Numbers Cause ‘ATFR’ to Be Canceled?

In addition to the president speaking at 8 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, there is also chatter about having a live show — with a studio audience — with the increasing cases of COVID-19.

This “After the Final Rose” special is slated to be live, but this could be dangerous, given the upward trend in infections. After “Saturday Night Live!” decided against having a live audience on December 18, 2021, some fans are wondering if changes will be made for “ATFR.”

“I’m surprised they’re still having a live episode, tbh,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I wonder if they’ll scratch the live audience. Seems like the smartest idea,” another comment read.

No changes have been confirmed by the network or producers just yet.

