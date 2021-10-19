Michelle Young’s First Impression Rose Accidentally Revealed by ABC

Michelle Young will set off on her journey to find love on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Michelle was the runner-up on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” and was offered the lead role a short while after filmed ended.

Spoilers for Michelle’s season have slowly trickled in thanks to Reality Steve, experienced Reddit sleuths, and, though unintentionally, ABC. Ahead of Michelle’s premiere, the network released a promo photo of Michelle and her suitors that was taken on night one of filming.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

In the photo shared by ABC, Michelle is standing in the middle of her group of guys holding a sign that reads, “My First Day. Miss Young’s Class.” Michelle, of course, is a teacher, so there have been tons of promos playing on that aspect of her life. Surrounding Michelle are her dapper dudes, fresh off of their limo entrances. However, there are two things that are very noticeable: One of the guys has a red rose on the lapel of his suit coat, and one guy, who did make a limo entrance, is missing from the shot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michelle Gave Her First Impression Rose to Nayte Olukoya

According to the photo supplied by ABC, fans could make out a red rose stuck on to Nayte Olukoya’s suit jacket. Nayte is on the far left part of the picture, and is the second guy in.

There is quite a significance when it comes to the First Impression Rose, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. Over the past several seasons of “The Bachelorette,” six of the first impression roses recipients went on to get engaged to the lead on the finale.

The pattern started back in season four when DeAnna Pappas gave her first impression rose to Jesse Csincsak. Two seasons later, Ali Fedotowsky gave her rose to Roberto Martinez. The trend continued with Kaitlyn Bristowe giving her FIR to Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher to Jordan Rodgers, Rachel Lindsay to Bryan Abasolo, Becca Kufrin to Garrett Yrigoyen, and Clare Crawley to Dale Moss.

All of these couples ended up getting engaged on the show. The ones who are still together are JoJo and Jordan and Rachel and Bryan.

Reality Steve previously reported that Nayte is actually the guy that Michelle ends up choosing on the finale — and the two do end up getting engaged.

Ryan Fox Is Likely Eliminated Super Early on

Ryan Fox, 30, Sanger, CA. IG: (@ryanmichaelfox). Actually was the Bachelor back in Feb 2020 during the “Bachelor Live on Stage” Tour. pic.twitter.com/ufGSDTpJ4K — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 26, 2021

The other thing that fans were quick to notice in ABC’s promo photo is that Ryan Fox isn’t in it. Since the photo is typically taken on the first night — before eliminations — it seems that Fox didn’t even make it to the first rose ceremony.

Although it’s not totally clear what happens with Ryan, there are certainly plenty of clues. If you’ve watched the promos thus far, you probably know that Michelle is going to get some intel on one of her guys — someone who kept a spreadsheet of what he would do on the show.

Interestingly, there’s one line in Ryan’s ABC bio that suggests he could be the guy. “Ryan is a planner who creates lists for all endeavors he pursues, and that includes his love life. He is looking for a woman who checks off all his boxes: intelligent, down to earth, big heart, healthy and a girl-next-door type,” the bio reads, in part.

In case you need more clues, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe (who are actually credited with making the discover) accentuated the spreadsheet thing when introducing Ryan on social media, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

“He loves his spreadsheets, you know, and checking off boxes,” Tayshia said. “Ryan loves a spreadsheet, and you might see some of that because he sure does,” Kaitlyn adds. You can watch all of this play out when “The Bachelorette” premieres on October 19, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

READ NEXT: First Photos of Michelle Young Meeting Her ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Revealed