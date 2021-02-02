Michelle Young on ‘The Bachelor’: How Far Does She Make It?

Michelle Young was a late addition to The Bachelor, but it looks like Matt James is really into her. So, the question begs, how long will Young be around?

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Young is an elementary school teacher from Edina, Minnesota. From the moment she and James lock eyes, there was an instant connection between them. Knowing what ABC has told us about Young, she also appears to be a very good fit for James; she’s a former athlete, she’s intelligent, and she’s a foodie.

James and Young already had their first one-on-one date, and it’s clear that sparks were flying. However, according to Bachelor spoilers shared by Reality Steve, Young won’t be the one still standing when the show is said and done.

Michelle Young Will Be in the Final 2, but Matt James Will Send Her Home Before the Final Rose Ceremony

Viewers will get to see James spending quite a bit of time getting to know Young over the next several weeks. The two are expected to form a deep connection that will take her all the way to the end of the show.

Young is expected to make it to the top four, and her family will come to Nemacolin Resort to meet her James. She will also get a Fantasy Suite overnight date, and will get an opportunity to meet James’ family.

In the end, however, James ends up falling in love with someone else; Rachael Kirkconnell. According to Reality Steve, James will not bring both Kirkconnell and Young to the final rose ceremony.

“I’ve been told that Matt actually lets Michelle go before the final rose ceremony. Take that as you will, as they usually don’t let the ‘Bachelor’ do that, that’s always been more of a thing on the ‘Bachelorette’ where the lead will save the final 2 guy the embarrassment of ‘walking to the altar’ only to get dumped,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog.

Matt James Shared a Photo of When He & Young First Met With the Caption ‘Better Late Than Never’

A couple of days before Bachelor fans were introduced to Young on the show, James posted a picture of them meeting, just after she had stepped out of the limo. His caption really got fans wondering what was going on.

“Better late than never,” he captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji. Fans immediately started commenting on the post, asking James why he posted it and wondered if it was posted by mistake.

“I need to see this man’s NDA this feels very not allowed,” wrote one Instagram user.

“It’s not too late to delete this,” wrote another.

“What is happening? Lol,” echoed a third.

“Matt are you drunk posting?” a fourth person commented.

James didn’t respond to anyone’s posts, nor did he delete the photo from his account. Of course, fans who have read this season’s spoilers know that Young and James do end up getting close this season… but she isn’t the one.

