Michelle Young Is Officially the First Girl That Nayte Olukoya Introduced to His Dad

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are still going strong, and have been moving forward in their relationship after getting engaged on “The Bachelorette” finale.

The couple hasn’t moved into together just yet, but Nayte brought Michelle to Winnipeg, Canada, marking her very first visit to the country in mid-January 2022. The couple made a stop at Tim Horton’s upon their arrival in Canada, and Michelle tried some coffee and a cruller donut for the very first time on January 15, 2022. The duo documented the memories on their respective Instagram Stories.

The trip was filled with fun, as Michelle and Nayte enjoyed ice skating and hung out with some friends, but one of the highlights was Michelle getting to meet Nayte’s father. On “The Bachelorette,” Michelle met Nayte’s mother and his step-dad, but this was the first time that she got to meet his bio dad. Moreover, this is the first time that Nayte has ever introduced a girl to his father.

Michelle Appeared to Hit it Off Swimmingly With Nayte’s Dad

Nayte’s dad was overjoyed to meet his son’s fiancee, and greeted Michelle with a huge hug — and Nayte caught it all on camera. The front door to Nayte’s dad’s house opened and Michelle walked in as Nayte said, “official,” and laughed. Nayte’s dad embraced Michelle and had a big smile on his face.

In a photo that Nayte shared on his Instagram account, his dad and Michelle were all smiles as they hugged one another. It seems as though Michelle is already a part of the family. She was also spotted sitting on the couch with her soon-to-be father-in-law, and everyone looked as if they’ve known each other for years.

“Michelle’s first time in Canada! Took her to my hometown. Until next time, Winnipeg,” Nayte captioned his photo dump from the trip.

Now that both Michelle and Nayte have met their respective families, the future planning can really begin. Nayte is planning on moving to Minnesota to live with Michelle full-time in the coming weeks. After that, a wedding is in the cards — and the two don’t feel as though they need to wait.

“We’re so excited to start our life together,” Michelle told People magazine in December 2021. “The planning is picking up speed. No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that’s not us. We’re like, cool, you’re my person, I’m your person. We’re ready,” she added.

Fans Loved Seeing Michelle & Nayte Take This Big Step in Their Relationship

Traveling to Canada so that Nayte could introduce Michelle to more of his family, some of his friends, and show her around where he grew up, is undoubtedly a big step, and shows that the two are still very happy in their relationship — and fans have noticed.

Aside from filling up the comments section of Nayte’s Instagram post, a Reddit thread was also started in which “Bachelorette” fans commented on Nayte and Michelle’s trip to Canada.

“OMG Michelle is so great with the families! When she was talking to Brandon’s dad, if I didn’t know any better, I would have thought he was one of the contestants! She just seems so warm and inviting,” one Redditor wrote.

“Imagine the first woman you bring home to your dad being Michelle. iconic. i just know that man is proud he raised his son right,” added another.

“This is so sweet. How is every photo of her interacting with anyone the most wholesome thing ever. She has a gift,” a third person wrote.

“I can feel the happiness radiating from these photos,” a fourth comment read.

