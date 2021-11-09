Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Will Have Two 1 on 1 Dates (Spoilers)

Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” is in full swing, and whether you’ve read spoilers or not, you’re probably excited to see how things play out for her.

On the November 9, 2021, episode, Young will have one big group date and two one-on-one dates, but this season’s “Bachelorette” winner won’t be on either of the latter two.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

If you’ve kept up with Reality Steve’s spoilers this season, then you know that Nayte Olukoya ends up winning Michelle’s heart. The two are engaged, according to the spoiler king, who doubled down on his spoilers on his blog posted on November 9, 2021.

Nayte hasn’t had too much alone time with Michelle, despite the two getting to share some quality moments together amid group dates and cocktail parties, but that is all set to change — and soon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nayte & Michelle First One-on-One Date Will Air on November 16, 2021

Reality Steve has confirmed that Michelle and Nayte will be getting to know each other a lot better come next week. According to his blog post, Michelle will ask Nayte out on his very first 1-on-1 date. Nayte will go out with Michelle in her hometown and some of her friends will be there, according to Reality Steve.

Michelle’s other frontrunner, Joe Coleman, will also get his first 1-on-1 date next week, which will undoubtedly have fans squaring up the two men even more so than they are already.

According to this Reddit thread, Nayte will actually be getting two 1-on-1 dates, and they will be fairly close together. It is being said that Michelle will ask Nayte on another 1-on-1 date, most likely in week seven, though it could be in week six, which would give him back-to-back 1-on-1’s. If that’s the case, it will undoubtedly stir things up amongst the guys as things really start to get real.

Keep in mind, it’s the producers that ultimately choose which guys go on dates, not the leads.

Meanwhile, Joe is expected to make it to Michelle’s top four, and while he will get a Hometown Date, Reality Steve reports that he isn’t part of the Final two. That will be Nayte and Brandon Jones.

Reality Steve Said There’s ‘No’ Chance That Brandon Ends up Winning

Not unlike every season that has come before this one, fans have been very curious about Reality Steve’s spoilers, and some have been wondering if there’s more to it. Since Michelle and Nayte seemed to hit it off straight away (she gave him the First Impression Rose and he got the first kiss of the season), some fans think it’s just too easy. Nevertheless, Steve maintains that it’s Nayte that gets down on one knee on the finale.

“I’m sure you’ve gotten this question a lot but what are the chances that Brandon wins? Is it possible this becomes another Hannah B or Rachel spoiler situation where the guy you reported was F2 actually wins?” one fan asked Reality Steve in the “Reader Emails” portion of his blog post.

“Zero. No,” he responded, confidently.

