‘Bachelor’ Star Gushes Over Fatherhood & His Newborn Daughter

A former star from “The Bachelor” recently became a father for the first time, and he is head-over-heels in love. Nick Viall and his fiancee, Natalie Joy, welcomed their first child on February 2. Since returning home, the Bachelor Nation star has shared numerous updates on Instagram highlighting how he is relishing his new role.

Here’s what you need to know:

River Rose Viall Already Has Her Dad Wrapped Around Her Finger

Viall and his fiancee waited several days after their daughter’s birth to share the news of her arrival on Instagram. Now that the family of three is home and getting settled into their new routines, “The Bachelor” star is giving fans plenty of glimpses into their world.

On February 6, Viall shared a video that showed the baby sleeping while snuggled in a cozy white blanket. She even struggled to open her eyes at one moment, but she was apparently too tired to make it happen.

“The Bachelor” star used the Brett Young song “Lady” in the video, and he admitted, “I literally burst into tears when I added this soundtrack to this video.”

Several other Bachelor Nation stars commented on Viall’s post. In addition, his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “She is an absolute Angel.”

Notes of congratulations or sweet sentiments were also shared by franchise folks like Jason Tartick, Gen Parisi, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Natasha Parker.

Later the same day, Viall shared several additional photos of the baby in an Instagram post. “Sorry not sorry she’s perfect,” he wrote.

The last slide of that post included a screenshot of a message thread he had, and it appears it was an exchange with Victoria Fuller. The two bantered about the perceived likelihood that “The Bachelor” subreddit would start threads criticizing the baby.

Viall’s reference to Reddit did prompt a post on “The Bachelor” subreddit, and some commenters were critical of the former lead. There did not appear to be any negative commentary about River Rose herself, though.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Says He’s the ‘Luckiest Man in the World’

Another new post featuring the baby and Viall’s fiancee came on February 8. The short video showed Joy holding the newborn, and at one point, she leaned over to kiss her daughter.

In the caption, “The Bachelor” star wrote, “Luckiest man in the world to be the one to take care of these two.”

Viall has been sharing quite a bit in his Instagram Stories too. One shared on February 7 showed Joy facing the baby as the newborn slept, squirmed, and yawned. Both Viall and Joy seemed mesmerized by their daughter’s every move.

Another February 7 Instagram Story showed Viall in the process of changing River Rose’s diaper. “Diaper time = quality time,” he wrote. A different story post included a caption from Viall that he was “Constantly sobbing” as he watched Joy and their daughter together.

Other story posts showed Viall smiling as his daughter slept soundly in his arms, along with a different one where he was once again “Sobbing” over it all. It was clear that the emotions were all good ones, though.

Joy posted a montage of early moments with River Rose on her Instagram page on February 6 too. The couple has two dogs, and one photo showed the pups sitting by Viall as he held the baby.

In fact, the smaller of the two dogs popped up in two photos shared by Joy in that Instagram post. In each one, the pup was in Viall’s lab snuggled right alongside the baby.

It appears that so far, everyone in the family is loving the new addition and adjusting pretty well.