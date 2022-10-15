PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Makes Big Changes After Dream Wedding

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” seems to be in the mood for change these days. Amanda Stanton got married in September, and now she has shared some additional life changes with her social media followers.

When “Bachelor Nation” fans first met Stanton, she was a cast member on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor.” She made it quite far, lasting long enough to have a sweet beach date with Higgins and her two young daughters. However, she did not receive his final rose. Stanton was not ready to give up on finding love again, though. She joined the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and this time, she thought she had found her forever Mr. Right. Stanton and Josh Murray ended the season in love and engaged, and their relationship lasted for a while. However, the relationship ended a matter of months later and she soon tried “Paradise” again. She ended up in a relationship with Robby Hayes, but that relationship also faltered. Stanton looked for love off-screen, and ultimately found and got engaged to Michael Fogel. The two wed in September.

As Stanton builds her life with her new husband and two daughters, she has made a couple of changes. Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Stanton Went Red

A few weeks after her wedding, Stanton revealed a significant hair color change on Instagram. Her caption signaled she was embracing “pumpkin spice season,” and her video showed her transition from blonde to red hair. Her fellow “Bachelor Nation” veterans loved the change, and it seemed fans did too.

“I’m DYING!! It’s SO good,” praised Raven Gates.

“The change we didn’t know we needed but glad we got,” a fan gushed.

“The warmer color suits you so well!” added someone else.

A few of Stanton’s followers suggested new names for her redheaded alter ego, and a couple of people asked for details on the color formula, as they loved it so much. Nearly everybody who commented raved over Stanton’s transformation from blonde to red.

Stanton & Her Family Just Expanded

On October 9, Stanton took to Instagram to share more news. “2 years ago we went on our first date in Aspen and we talked about how one day we’d get a Bernese Mountain Dog and name him Moose,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star detailed in her caption. She added, “This sweet little boy found us in Aspen & we think it was meant to be. Welcome to the family, Moose.” Stanton’s post included a handful of glimpses into Moose’s first moments with his new family as Stanton and Fogel enjoyed time together in Aspen. Moose instantly charmed Stanton’s followers, who flooded her comments section.

“MOOSE!!! I’m in love with him already,” exclaimed Haley Ferguson.

“Oh my word. What a freaking cutie boy!!!!” added JoJo Fletcher.

“Ohgshhhhh Moose!!!!! You’re so squishy and perfect. Congratulations on the newest family member,” Emily Ferguson, Haley’s twin sister, excitedly shared.

“Omg!!!! Congratulations I’m so happy and excited for you! Moose and Dash will have to be best buds,” gushed Hannah Ann Sluss, referring to her dog, Dash.