‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Recchia Shares Major Health Update

“The Bachelorette” star Rachel Recchia recently opened up about a significant medical procedure she was considering, and she now seems to be on the other side of the surgery she spent a decade pursuing. She promised to share the journey with fans, and they are stepping up to lend their support to her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Recchia Wanted Breast Reduction Surgery

Recchia initially opened up about her desire for breast reduction surgery in a February 7 TikTok. The 27-year-old explained she had been researching this procedure since she was just 17 years old, and she noted she hoped to finally have the surgery in March. “I’m really excited but I’m super, super nervous,” the former “Bachelorette” admitted. Recchia added, “I truly think that the surgery is going to absolutely change my life.”

“The Bachelorette” star promised she would share her journey as she forged forward, and she has shared a few updates since then. On February 15, Recchia posted a new TikTok video explaining her desire to pursue breast reduction surgery. She shared she was a competitive cheerleader in high school, and she struggled with her large chest size at that stage of her life. She was visiting the chiropractor frequently at 17 to manage the back problems she experienced, and she recalled, “I just remember I would wear like 3 sports bras at once” as she tried to cheer and hide the size of her chest on her petite frame. Ultimately, Recchia decided the surgery was not workable at that stage of her life. Now, however, she felt ready.

Recchia’s Surgery is Now Behind Her

During a second TikTok video explaining her decision, Recchia admitted, “I feel like I spent all of my teenage years and my early twenties just really trying to hide my body.” She revealed, “That’s why a lot of the time you guys would see me very covered up” on “The Bachelorette.” Recchia acknowledged she would try on things suggested by the show’s stylist, Cary Fetman, and point out how well they would fit after she had her breast reduction. During her run as “The Bachelorette” alongside Gabby Windey, fans sometimes criticized Fetman for what the ladies wore. He dismissed the criticism on Instagram and explained to Entertainment Weekly Recchia described her style as “mother of the bride.” While she was open to trying new styles, Fetman also “tried to stick within their comfort zones too” as he dressed both Windey and Recchia. For Recchia, it seems her comfort zone included a tendency to cover up her chest size, as she had been doing for years already.

Recchia revealed on TikTok on March 7 that it was the night before her surgery and she was in preparation mode. She’s sharing an apartment in Los Angeles with Genevieve Parisi, from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” and Parisi was right by her side through it all. “Last day with boobs,” the former “Bachelorette” teased. Her video ended with the caption, “I did it!!” and a brief glimpse of her heading home after the surgery. In response to one commenter, Recchia noted she was “doing better than I thought I would!” She responded to someone else that it “only took me 10 years to get it done but so worth it.”

“The Bachelor” sub on Reddit shared a couple of screenshots from Recchia’s surgery update and over 150 people commented on the thread.

“Good for her!! Cannot wait to see her thrive and live her best life,” one “Bachelorette” fan commented.

“I thought she looked great before but I’m happy she will be more comfortable,” added another.

“So excited for her!!! It seems dramatic but it is going to change her life – I’ve never been happier than after getting my reduction,” someone else noted on Reddit.