Reality Steve Says Eazy on ‘The Bachelorette’ Has ‘Serious Allegations’ Against Him

On the heels of the TikTok accusations against Yosef Aborady, another contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette is being called into question. An early fan favorite, Uzoma “Eazy” Nwachukwu is now on the receiving end of serious allegations.

“There’s a woman who came to me last night, she was very vocal on Twitter,” said Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone during an Instagram Live. “And then she deleted all her tweets since, but I spoke to her personally and she shared a story with me that wasn’t very good. And if I had to guess, Eazy will never be seen on the franchise again.”

According to Carbone, the woman in question did not seem to be a big fan of the franchise, so did not know how to go about contacting production when Nwachukwu was announced in the cast list. She and her friends reached out to a general email form on ABC, likely never reaching The Bachelorette.

The exact allegations are unknown, with Carbone saying it was not his story to tell. A Reddit user posted pictures of the supposed tweets before they were deleted, but the accounts’ name, profile and handle have all been obscured. The tweets speak to a non-consensual sexual act, but there is no way to verify the authenticity of the claims at this time.

The tweets read:

“It’s that ~eazy~ for him to take advantage of women without their consent, too.” “All I want is to not relive my trauma over and over again by letting this man exist on a public sphere.” “I bit my tongue out of fear and hid in my shame because A. he was in a relationship with a girl who despised me.” “B. This guy gets drafted in the NFL (Don’t…” (This tweet was partially obscured.) “C. It was a different time in our society. I would have been called names (such as promiscuous, slutty, etc.) and it would’ve been made out to be ME ASKING FOR IT.” “I was told by multiple mutual friends that they thought it was ‘consensual,’ WHICH IT WAS NOT”

Another Reddit post showed tweets, again with obscured photos, handles and names. One of the tweets stated, “He raped my friend when she was 19. We’re all from Allen TX.”

Nwachukwu Has Been A Fan Favorite

Bachelor Nation first met Nwachukwu when he popped through a paper barrier reading, “Your future husband” on night one of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans of the dating franchise have taken to social media to express their love for him, with many already calling for him to become Bachelor.

Nwachukwu is a 29 years old Sports Marketing Agent who is based in Newport Beach, California. He previously played in the NFL for four years.

“Eazy is a hopeless romantic who loves being in a relationship and says he is looking for a woman to be the other half of a power couple,” reads his ABC profile. “She has to have passion to be great in her career, but also know how to turn off work mode and enjoy the fun side of life. Above all, Eazy wants to make his family proud, and what better way to do that than by capturing the heart of America’s most eligible bachelorette?”

Aborady was the first contestant facing claims

All those who’ve been asking, yes, I’ve seen the Tik Tok videos of Carly Hammond. I spoke w/ her last night to verify the information, she is talking about Yosef, she’s shown me more texts between them, & this all happened this past wknd. 3 videos total. https://t.co/XVPQlRfkY0 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 22, 2020

Painted as the season’s villain, Aboardy has faced accusations originally posted on TikTok. Reality Steve took to Twitter to confirm the accusations, saying, “All those who’ve been asking, yes, I’ve seen the TikTok videos of Carly Hammond. I spoke w/ her last night to verify the information, she is talking about Yosef, she’s shown me more texts between them, & this all happened this past wknd. 3 videos total.”

Hammond played into a common trend on TikTok where users share wild stories after saying, “put a finger down.” She explained that he direct-messaged her on Instagram, but then he found out about The Bachelorette. She said during their relationship, they Facetimed for hours while they discussed kids and marriage. After a troubling weekend visit, she tried to discuss it but was instead sent a video of him “j**king off to another girl and he was talking about how he wanted to f**k her.”

