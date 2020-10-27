Zachary Jackson on ‘The Bachelorette’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Known as Zach J. on The Bachelorette, viewers will best remember Zachary Jackson as the man with a farting ring box during the premiere. That is likely to change tonight as he is at the center of a polarizing moment during episode three.

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette.

While fans will have to watch to see what exactly transpires, Jackson will be on Clare Crawley’s one-on-one date this week. The actions on this date will draw mixed reactions, according to Reality Steve.

If you thought the first two episodes of the "Bachelorette" brought out the extremes in opinion, just wait til tomorrow's. It's going to be one of the more polarizing episodes yet with some serious stances being taken by fans on the Clare/Zach J date. Get ready. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 26, 2020

“They have a spa date during the day before getting in some pool time,” wrote Reality Steve. “It’s during this time that Zach has some uncalled for aggressive behavior towards Clare that triggers her.” Crawley decides to skip out on the date’s dinner portion, instead, she sends Chris Harrison to eliminate Jackson.

He may have hinted at what transpires, sharing in saved Instagram stories, “A little uh public service announcement, I am pretty well aware by now that I’m going to be looking very uncool in the very near future. I just wanted to let you know that yeah, that’s fair enough. That’s a pretty accurate representation of what’s going on over here.”

Jackson’s exit is expected to be the last of Crawley’s season before Harrison tells Crawley, “Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” and Tayshia Adams steps in as the lead.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jackson Was Considered a Front-Runner

After going through Clare’s contestants for the Bachelorette I’m going to say Mike wins, Jeremy, Zach J, and Dale to round up the top four. 🙌 — Alexis (@belugawhales_) July 18, 2020

Before rumors started swirling about Crawley’s exit with contestant Dale Moss, fans took to social media to hypothesize Jackson would make it far this season. One such tweet from user Alexis (@belugawhales_) reads, “After going through Clare’s contestants for the Bachelorette I’m going to say Mike wins, Jeremy, Zach J, and Dale to round up the top four.”

Fans seemed to appreciate Jackson’s age, 37, after producers recast some contestants to seem more age-appropriate for Crawley who is 39. He is also into fitness and does not drink heavily, attributes Crawley has expressed she shares, with his ABC profile stating, “He stays away from the clubs and bars, and prefers to hang with a few friends and keep things low key.”

92.9 The Bull in Washington reports Jackson was ranking seventh among contestants, with 17-1 odds of winning.

2. Jackson Is From Yakima, Washington

Alright, who here in Washington knows the new @BacheloretteABC contestant, Zach J., 37, from Yakima? The #PNW has a good track record on the show! pic.twitter.com/harWDRCS27 — Jen York (@KREMjen) July 15, 2020

Jackson’s hometown of Yakima, Washington has been rooting for him on this season of The Bachelorette. Jen York of KREM2 in Spokane, Washington recently tweeted about Jackson’s involvement in the season, with responses from users with mutual friends and former classmates referring to him as a nice guy. According to 92.9 The Bull in Washington, Jackson graduated from Davis High School.

He is seemingly a proud Seattle Seahawks fan, with multiple posts on his Instagram of him at games and donning the team’s jersey.

He has since relocated to St. George, Utah where he currently resides. He sometimes documents his outdoor adventures on Instagram, such as a recent trip to the nearby Zion National Park.

3. He Owns a Cleaning Services

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCuNZ8yFqtj/

According to his ABC profile, Jackson is a cleaning service owner. That service is Cleaning Dino based in St. George, Utah.

According to their website, they “provide quality housekeeping services to clients by providing them with the professional care they deserve.” They work in residential and commercial spaces.

In May, Jackson spoke with Nicea DeGering of ABC4 about the services they provide and the additional precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s like a massage or anything like that, just treat yourself,” he said.

Jackson also said during this interview that the company pays its employees double the minimum wage requirements in Utah, claiming they strive for employee and client retention.

4. Jackson Is a Co-Founder of VidaNativ

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCqwydosXVY/

Along with Taylor and Burke Martin, Jackson is a co-founder of VidaNativ, CBD-infused products. The website explains they “decided to start an awesome company that combined the best skincare ingredients with the powerful effects of CBD.”

Among the products available are creams, bronzers, gummies and oils.

Jackson shares his own use of some of the products, writing on Instagram, “My ability to fall and stay asleep has drastically improved in addition to sped up recovery times due to the anti inflammatory response the body has to the full spectrum oil.”

5. Jackson Is an Ambassador of the Lynchpin Foundation

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFufVZWJzMs/

According to Jackson’s Instagram bio, he is an ambassador of the Yakima, Washington-based Lynchpin Foundation seeking to empower individuals with autism.

“We are a social learning community for students on & off the autism spectrum,” writes the foundation on Instagram.

While it is unclear Jackson’s personal connection to the mission of Lynchpin, he is actively involved. He will be hosting a silent and live auction for the foundation on October 29, 2020.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Reveals Sexual Assault Claims

